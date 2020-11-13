In his latest book, Obama compares Rahul Gandhi to a student who does his coursework but lacks the aptitude to master a subject. His exact words were:
Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.
Other world leaders like US President-elect Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have also been mentioned in his book.
'A Promised Land' written by Obama focuses more on his political stance than his personal life.
By the ways how many times Obama interacted with Raga to for such demoralising and under playing opinion .....atleat raga is decency personified and cultured person....which is highly appreciable virtue...rarity in these days for politicians— faisal khan (@faisalkhan70) November 13, 2020
What will be his views on genius Modi, I wonder— ครђฬเภ (@Shynash21) November 13, 2020
I am supporter of BJP, but still Rahul Gandhi is one of the main opposition leader of India, and it's not acceptable that a person from USA, insult an Indian leader.
What Mr. Obama is saying is absolutely correct. However he realized this little late.— Prasad Parvatikar (@parvatikarpp) November 13, 2020
Its Mr Obama's individual view but is this based on the f2f interaction he had with Mr Rahul in India?. @BarackObama sir should clarify. We as citizens living in India knew the ground reality on what is happening, who is who and what is the future which is more important !!— Venkat (Venkatesan Padmanabhan) (@Venkat87845761) November 13, 2020
The 768-page memoir is expected to hit the stands on 17th November.