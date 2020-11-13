In his political memoir 'A Promised Land', former US President Barack Obama has written about political leaders from around the world, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

Source: jeossyjs.com

In his latest book, Obama compares Rahul Gandhi to a student who does his coursework but lacks the aptitude to master a subject. His exact words were:

Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject. 

In fact, Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi has also been mentioned in the memoir. This is what he has to say about her. 

We are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi.

Apart from them, former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh has also been mentioned in the book. He wrote that he found Dr Manmohan Singh "having a kind of impassive integrity". 

Source: www.deccanchronicle.com

Other world leaders like US President-elect Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have also been mentioned in his book. 

'A Promised Land' written by Obama focuses more on his political stance than his personal life. 

And, here's what Twitter had to say about what Obama wrote in his memoir with regards to Rahul Gandhi. 

In the book the former US President has discussed a range of issues from his early days in politics to the killing of Osama Bin Laden, who was the founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda, by a US SEAL team in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

The 768-page memoir is expected to hit the stands on 17th November. 