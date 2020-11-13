'A Promised Land', former US President Barack Obama has written about political leaders from around the world, In his political memoir, former US President Barack Obama has written about political leaders from around the world, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In his latest book, Obama compares Rahul Gandhi to a student who does his coursework but lacks the aptitude to master a subject. His exact words were:

Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.

Had a fruitful chat with President @BarackObama Great to meet him again. pic.twitter.com/LCJKGBg0Qr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2017

In fact, Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi has also been mentioned in the memoir. This is what he has to say about her.

We are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi.

Apart from them, former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh has also been mentioned in the book. He wrote that he found Dr Manmohan Singh "having a kind of impassive integrity".

Other world leaders like US President-elect Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have also been mentioned in his book.

'A Promised Land' written by Obama focuses more on his political stance than his personal life.

More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020

And, here's what Twitter had to say about what Obama wrote in his memoir with regards to Rahul Gandhi.

Hope RaGas party @INCIndia realises this. He has done enough damage now his sister has joined in to do further damage to the party which they consider it as their kingdom — Saavy (@saavy_m) November 13, 2020

By the ways how many times Obama interacted with Raga to for such demoralising and under playing opinion .....atleat raga is decency personified and cultured person....which is highly appreciable virtue...rarity in these days for politicians — faisal khan (@faisalkhan70) November 13, 2020

Very correct — Abhayverma (@Abhayve24693796) November 13, 2020

Still a frolicsome lad unwilling to take the reins of a grand old party in fear of a 'dynast' diatribe. — S.N.Chakrabarti (@chakrabarti_n) November 13, 2020

What will be his views on genius Modi, I wonder — ครђฬเภ (@Shynash21) November 13, 2020

I think @BarackObama has no right to insult @RahulGandhi .

I am supporter of BJP, but still Rahul Gandhi is one of the main opposition leader of India, and it's not acceptable that a person from USA, insult an Indian leader. — Shivam agarwal (@shiv9236) November 13, 2020

What Mr. Obama is saying is absolutely correct. However he realized this little late. — Prasad Parvatikar (@parvatikarpp) November 13, 2020

"usne mujhe student bola lekin mai to school jata ji nhi hu" pic.twitter.com/PqxZzM62pE — Pro.Fool buddy 🌈 (@ColFool_) November 13, 2020

Its Mr Obama's individual view but is this based on the f2f interaction he had with Mr Rahul in India?. @BarackObama sir should clarify. We as citizens living in India knew the ground reality on what is happening, who is who and what is the future which is more important !! — Venkat (Venkatesan Padmanabhan) (@Venkat87845761) November 13, 2020

In the book the former US President has discussed a range of issues from his early days in politics to the killing of Osama Bin Laden, who was the founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda, by a US SEAL team in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

The 768-page memoir is expected to hit the stands on 17th November.