As per the new excise policy of Haryana government, bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 AM. The new policy also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces the licence fees for restaurants and hotels that serve liquor.

According to NDTV, as per the existing rule, the bars in these particular cities can remain open till midnight. However, soon by paying an additional annual licence fee of ₹10 lakh per hour, they will be able to extend their closing time by an additional two hours.

After a cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the new excise policy for 2020-2021 was unveiled. Under the new rule, the excise duty on beer across categories has been slashed by ₹10 per bulk litre.

A new category of super mild been has also been created which will attract a duty of ₹35 per bulk litre, said Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. However, the liquor made within the country will cost more because of the increased excise duty.

Not just that, the process of getting a one-day licence for serving liquor at events will now be easier as an online form can now be filled for the permission.

Mr Chautala also said that the licence fee for bars in four-star hotels has been reduced from ₹38 lakh to ₹22.5 lakh per year. On the other hand, for three-star hotels, it's down from ₹20 lakh to ₹15 lakh, except those in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

The new rules are said to be applied from 1st April.