Amphan, the super cyclone had devastating affects in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday. Strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph lashed Kolkata and at least 72 people lost their lives due to the cyclonic storm. 

Trees were uprooted, electricity poles had blown up, infrastructure was damaged and the streets were filled with water. 

These images you are about to see show the extent of the damage the cyclone caused across West Bengal. 

Here are some before and after images of some of the iconic places in Kolkata. 

Howrah Bridge

Source: www.news18.com

ACJ Bose Road

Source: www.news18.com

Even Twitter users shared before and after pictures of the apocalyptic scenes. 

PM Modi has departed for West Bengal and Odisha to review the situation in the wake of the super cyclone.