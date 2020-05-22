Cyclone Amphan update:— Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 21, 2020
- Made landfall on Wednesday
- 12 dead in Bangladesh
- 72 dead in India
- Thousands left homeless
- Millions left without power pic.twitter.com/VcAB7WQcmB
Trees were uprooted, electricity poles had blown up, infrastructure was damaged and the streets were filled with water.
Here are some before and after images of some of the iconic places in Kolkata.
Howrah Bridge
ACJ Bose Road
Even Twitter users shared before and after pictures of the apocalyptic scenes.
#Kolkata #CycloneAmphan#Amphan— Shaloo Goyal 🧙♀️ (@shaloo_agarwal) May 20, 2020
Before & After 🙄 pic.twitter.com/l3jnJ7Uelh
Destruction of #Amphan— Blue Cipher (@sumitxblue) May 21, 2020
Before: After: pic.twitter.com/6sNrAvU1FU
The beautiful road to hostel..before & after. #srfti #amphan pic.twitter.com/igRYsRg1h3— Suyash (@sanimastudent) May 21, 2020
Left One : Before Amphan— Sparsh Sagar Deka🇮🇳 (@tinytheory17) May 21, 2020
Right One : After Amphan
Horrible visuals of Kolkata airport after hitting by Amphan Cyclone. Already we are suffering from Chinese Virus upper se yeh Cyclone. 2020 is cursed year ever. pic.twitter.com/1rnnNopZkY
Photo of the exact place in haldia showing before and after scene of amphan. It's spine chilling to see the level of destruction the cyclone has caused. Let's pray for the speedy recovery.#PrayForBengal @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/Xs8xZSjRjW— MANNU KUMAR (@MANNUKU11165551) May 22, 2020
Effects of cyclone #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/u4VoX3YDJP— Aman mittal (@mittalaman017) May 21, 2020
PM Modi has departed for West Bengal and Odisha to review the situation in the wake of the super cyclone.