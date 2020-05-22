Amphan, the super cyclone had devastating affects in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday. Strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph lashed Kolkata and at least 72 people lost their lives due to the cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Amphan update:



- Made landfall on Wednesday

- 12 dead in Bangladesh

- 72 dead in India

- Thousands left homeless

- Millions left without power pic.twitter.com/VcAB7WQcmB — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 21, 2020

Trees were uprooted, electricity poles had blown up, infrastructure was damaged and the streets were filled with water.

These images you are about to see show the extent of the damage the cyclone caused across West Bengal.



Here are some before and after images of some of the iconic places in Kolkata.

Howrah Bridge

ACJ Bose Road

Even Twitter users shared before and after pictures of the apocalyptic scenes.

Left One : Before Amphan

Right One : After Amphan



Horrible visuals of Kolkata airport after hitting by Amphan Cyclone. Already we are suffering from Chinese Virus upper se yeh Cyclone. 2020 is cursed year ever. pic.twitter.com/1rnnNopZkY — Sparsh Sagar Deka🇮🇳 (@tinytheory17) May 21, 2020

Photo of the exact place in haldia showing before and after scene of amphan. It's spine chilling to see the level of destruction the cyclone has caused. Let's pray for the speedy recovery.#PrayForBengal @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/Xs8xZSjRjW — MANNU KUMAR (@MANNUKU11165551) May 22, 2020

PM Modi has departed for West Bengal and Odisha to review the situation in the wake of the super cyclone.