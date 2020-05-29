Noted astrologer and columnist Bejan Daruwala allegedly lost his battle to novel Coronavirus and passed away at the age of 88 in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

Various reports disclose that Daruwalla died due to fluid accumulation in his lungs which lead to breathing difficulties. Due to the persisting issues, there was a drop in his blood-oxygen levels.

According to his official website, Bejan Daruwalla was once asked by the Dalai Lama to put his hand on the Tibetian spiritual leader's head at the India International Centre.

Bejan Daruwalla was also acknowledged as one of the 100 great astrologers in the last 1,000 years in The Millennium Book of Prophecy. Apart from making famous predictions, he also wrote regular columns on astrology.

Though his family members have dismissed all claims and links that suggest that he died of coronavirus, records from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation show that Daruwala had tested positive for Covid-19.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

May his soul rest in peace.