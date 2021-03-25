It might be hard for you to believe but this picture is not from Japan. This is a picture from the streets of Bengaluru. 

Yup, the Garden city has its very own Cherry blossom time during spring. The city has turned pretty pink and we can't believe our eyes. So beautiful!

Residents of Bengaluru have turned into photographers after pink flowers (known as Tabibuea Rosea) bloom across the city, marking the beginning of spring season. And, here are some of the best clicks.

Here's a fun fact. The Tabibuea Rosea is not a naturally growing tree in Bengaluru. It was brought in over the last decade from continental America. And, now it's been blooming everywhere across the city.

What a sight!