Given the current scernario, policemen are taking strict action against lockdown violators but, they are also turning into good samaritans and saving many lives since the lockdown was extended.
This time, in a heartwarming gesture, S Kumaraswamy, Head Constable from Bengaluru traveled 430 kms to provide life saving medication to a cancer patient. He traveled solo from Bengaluru to Dharawad on his bike, which is truly commendable.
He was lauded by the Bengaluru Police for his kind gesture and he was also given a certificate of appreciation by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao.
Kudos to Shri. S. Kumaraswamy, Head Constable who travelled solo on bike from Bengaluru to Dharawad traversing 430 kms to provide life saving medication for a cancer patient.@CPBlr appreciated his good deed. pic.twitter.com/BSJm6caRie— BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 16, 2020
Even netizens couldn't let this story go unnoticed. They showered the cop with praises and thanked him for helping someone in need.
Wow!! Wonderful job👏👏God bless him🙏— 𝕾𝖊𝖊𝖒𝖆𝖏 (@Seemajay9) April 16, 2020
It needs great leadership to inspire great leaps. And we are seeing since you taken seat.— Guruprasad (@gprasd) April 16, 2020
Recognition & Appreciating then is lovely job.
More power to you officer.. 🙏🙏
God bless your team..
Wonderful job 👏👏👏👏👌👌👌👌🙏🙏🙏🙏 done by Kumara Swamy. Hats off. 🙏🙏🙏 Salute him for painful effort traveling 450 Kms.— Santhosh (@Santtwtr) April 16, 2020
Kudos to you Kumaraswamy avare . Please convey my appreciation to him @BlrCityPolice— Raghunandan S V (@svraghunandan) April 16, 2020
Extremely proud of Shri. ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ...— ತರ್ಲೆ 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓂𝓂𝒶 (@BLRrocKS) April 16, 2020
Please convey our appreciation to the hero...
We need hear more incidents like these..@deepolice12 ~ proud of your team, Chief!
salute to this humanity work.— Anand Ritesh (@anandvritesh) April 17, 2020
this deligeance is highly appreciated beyond duty.
Awsome, really appreciate the sense of urgency & call for humanity.— Saumitra Dasgupta (@SaumitraDasgup1) April 16, 2020
🙏🙏 another outcoming of a super hero..god bless— suresh (@Imbsuresh) April 16, 2020
Kudos to Real life Hero. Salute to him— Manish Somashekar (@manishkonnects) April 16, 2020
He is the hero.— simha80 (@Narasimrishpaap) April 16, 2020
Yet another instance that proves, not all heroes wear capes. Huge respect!