Given the current scernario, policemen are taking strict action against lockdown violators but, they are also turning into good samaritans and saving many lives since the lockdown was extended.

This time, in a heartwarming gesture, S Kumaraswamy, Head Constable from Bengaluru traveled 430 kms to provide life saving medication to a cancer patient. He traveled solo from Bengaluru to Dharawad on his bike, which is truly commendable.

He was lauded by the Bengaluru Police for his kind gesture and he was also given a certificate of appreciation by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao.

Kudos to Shri. S. Kumaraswamy, Head Constable who travelled solo on bike from Bengaluru to Dharawad traversing 430 kms to provide life saving medication for a cancer patient.@CPBlr appreciated his good deed. pic.twitter.com/BSJm6caRie — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 16, 2020

Even netizens couldn't let this story go unnoticed. They showered the cop with praises and thanked him for helping someone in need.

Wow!! Wonderful job👏👏God bless him🙏 — 𝕾𝖊𝖊𝖒𝖆𝖏 (@Seemajay9) April 16, 2020

It needs great leadership to inspire great leaps. And we are seeing since you taken seat.

Recognition & Appreciating then is lovely job.

More power to you officer.. 🙏🙏

God bless your team.. — Guruprasad (@gprasd) April 16, 2020

Wonderful job 👏👏👏👏👌👌👌👌🙏🙏🙏🙏 done by Kumara Swamy. Hats off. 🙏🙏🙏 Salute him for painful effort traveling 450 Kms. — Santhosh (@Santtwtr) April 16, 2020

Kudos to you Kumaraswamy avare . Please convey my appreciation to him @BlrCityPolice — Raghunandan S V (@svraghunandan) April 16, 2020

Extremely proud of Shri. ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ...

Please convey our appreciation to the hero...

We need hear more incidents like these..@deepolice12 ~ proud of your team, Chief! — ತರ್ಲೆ 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓂𝓂𝒶 (@BLRrocKS) April 16, 2020

salute to this humanity work.



this deligeance is highly appreciated beyond duty. — Anand Ritesh (@anandvritesh) April 17, 2020

Awsome, really appreciate the sense of urgency & call for humanity. — Saumitra Dasgupta (@SaumitraDasgup1) April 16, 2020

Yes. Appreciation and rewards are very much necessary to motivate the team. We done sir. — Mahantesh Yallapur (@mahantesh_87) April 16, 2020

🙏🙏 another outcoming of a super hero..god bless — suresh (@Imbsuresh) April 16, 2020

Kudos to Real life Hero. Salute to him — Manish Somashekar (@manishkonnects) April 16, 2020

He is the hero. — simha80 (@Narasimrishpaap) April 16, 2020

Amazing service 🙏

God bless him 🙏😇 — ChInKu (@c_H_i_N_k_U) April 16, 2020

Yet another instance that proves, not all heroes wear capes. Huge respect!