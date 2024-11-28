Imagine it’s the morning of your Haldi ceremony, the family is in a frenzy, and suddenly you realise you’ve forgotten the one thing that can make or break the vibe, your yellow kurta. That’s exactly what happened to Bengaluru groom Ramnath Shenoy, whose pre-wedding chaos turned into a “Swiggy to the rescue” moment.

In a post that’s now making waves on X (formerly Twitter), Shenoy recounted his Haldi-day drama. With just 36 hours to go before his wedding, the groom forgot the yellow kurta, an essential part of the ceremony’s aesthetics. Cue the collective wrath of the family. But, as Shenoy put it, Swiggy Instamart wasn’t just a saviour; it became part of the wedding story.

Thanks to Swiggy Instamart, a Manyavar kurta landed at Shenoy’s doorstep in a record 8 minutes. “Here’s me rocking it 10 minutes later,” he joked in his post, sharing a snap of himself radiating Haldi-ready energy. The drama didn’t end there. After a splashy post-ceremony waterworks session, he realised he needed fresh undergarments. And guess who came through again? Yep, Swiggy Instamart.

Shenoy’s gratitude wasn’t just for laughs. He quipped that Swiggy deserved a seat at the mandap or, at the very least, a spot on the wedding invite. His tweet sparked a flood of comments from amused social media users. Even Swiggy Instamart co-founder Phani Kishan couldn’t resist reposting the viral tale.

We’ve all heard stories of grooms forgetting their sherwanis or brides scrambling for safety pins at the last minute. But this story takes wedding-day saviour tales to a whole new level. It’s proof that modern-day convenience platforms like Swiggy Instamart have redefined “just in time.”

So, the next time someone jokes about apps being lifesavers, remember Shenoy’s Haldi chaos and how a yellow kurta delivery made him the most stress-free groom in Bengaluru.

Cheers to Swiggy Instamart for proving that they’re not just about groceries, they’re about saving weddings too.