Earlier this month, the internet rallied to help Baba ka Dhaba couple in Delhi who were struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic. People from all walks of life visited the elderly couple's dhaba and offered help in cash and kind.

Following this incident, netizens have been lending their support to other local vendors. And the latest in the line is this old man who sells saplings on the street side in Bengaluru.

Source: Twitter

Ashwini M Sripad from TNIE shared his information on Twitter and appealed to the people of Bengaluru to buy saplings from him while passing through Sarakki Signal on Kanakpura Road.

The good thing is that netizens are tagging Bengalurians to extend support and a lot of them have promised that they will do their part.

Let's make it happen because we can.