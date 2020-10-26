Earlier this month, the internet rallied to help Baba ka Dhaba couple in Delhi who were struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic. People from all walks of life visited the elderly couple's dhaba and offered help in cash and kind.

Following this incident, netizens have been lending their support to other local vendors. And the latest in the line is this old man who sells saplings on the street side in Bengaluru.

Ashwini M Sripad from TNIE shared his information on Twitter and appealed to the people of Bengaluru to buy saplings from him while passing through Sarakki Signal on Kanakpura Road.

Meet Revana Siddappa, a senior citizen who sells saplings at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal , saplings price varies from Rs 10 to Rs 30. You can see him holding umbrella and selling saplings . If you pass this stretch, kindly buy from him ! ! pic.twitter.com/yHvYYhldFO — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) October 26, 2020

The good thing is that netizens are tagging Bengalurians to extend support and a lot of them have promised that they will do their part.

If you are a plant 🌱 lover...

Spread this and buy some plants form him.....

Let's raise hands together for him......... https://t.co/SDDpDx08bK — KIRTI (@Tripathikirti21) October 26, 2020

Do not Hesitate Plant Lovers and Homegardeners .

🙏

If u in this area or happen to pass by please do buy 🙏

Thank You in advance 😀 https://t.co/x18BXK9EMX — Suji _hai _kya?? 🔥 (@Karma_Kaali) October 26, 2020

If you going out for Dasara or Diwali shopping, find this gentleman and see what you want for your kitchen garden. #KanakapuraRoad #NammaBengaluru https://t.co/UCGYvPz4C8 — Shailesh Shrivastava (@ShriShailesh) October 26, 2020

Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore. https://t.co/rBFyQcbZAb — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 26, 2020

I stay nearby. Will surely buy saplings today or tomorrow. https://t.co/V75UUhXEZm — Chaitanya T Bhandary (@Chets_Bhandary) October 26, 2020

Let's make it happen because we can.