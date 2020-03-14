A Google employee in Bengaluru was recently tested positive for coronavirus after his wife and he returned from their honeymoon in Italy.

After the man showed symptoms of disease, his wife, a 25-year-old woman, was also put under isolation. But she escaped from Bengaluru on 8th March, flew to Delhi and took a train to Agra, where her parents live.

According to reports, health officials had a tough time convincing the family of 8 members to shift to isolation wards. Police had to be called and the district magistrate of Agra had to intervene in the matter.

Talking to TOI, Chief Medical Officer of Agra, elaborated about the incident. He said:

After the medical team reached the house of the woman’s parents, her father, a railway engineer, refused to cooperate with us and lied that his daughter had left for Bengaluru. But after the district magistrate's intervention, we were able to gain access to their house and took all the 9 family members to the district hospital for screening.

The woman and her husband had landed at the Mumbai airport on 27th February. They had then travelled to Bengaluru.

It is being suspected that she might have transmitted the infection to other people during her air and train travels. Reports suggest that the Agra railway authorities are sanitising the railway station and coaches as a precautionary mesaure.

People on Twitter were angry about the irresponsible behaviour displayed by the woman and her family.

So an educated lady defied quarantine, flew to Delhi & took train to reach Agra, tests positive. And risked so many lives.



Few who came from Italy are demanding 5 star treatments during quarantine.



And they all will someday stand in crowd & say how bad government & politics is.

The educated lady family should be quarantine prosecuted for endangering life of people deliberately she should have taken precautions #coronavirus is a killer govt should enforce strict measures to control it's spread

And she went to be with her parents. Do these fools not know how deadly this virus is for elderly?

Stupids!

Stupids! — 𝕲𝖚𝖕𝖙𝖆 ji (@eartherian) March 14, 2020

This should be made punishable offence hence forth. — rajendra गोदारा (@rgodara2) March 14, 2020

That actually proves education Nd common sense is unrelated — Priyag (@priyaganesh81) March 14, 2020

@MoHFW_INDIA@drharshvardhan

Please take strict action against the complete family and this woman.



Coronavirus: Infected techie’s wife fled Bengaluru by air, took Delhi-Agra train, tests +ve

It's scary to have the disease, but we might be able to overcome it if we act responsibly and follow necessary precautions.