Domestic wokers have been severely impacted by the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown. And, it would mean the world to them if we could help them out in whatever way possible.

Just like what Twitter user Ankit did for his domestic help Saroj didi.

Ankit Vengulerkar, a man from Bengaluru, who was impressed with his domestic help's prolific culinary talent, decided to help her out set up her own home-food delivery business. And, just like that, she became an internet sensation overnight.

A thread on Saroj Didi. She's 47. Has 3 kids. Her husband & she used to run a small eating joint in Mangammanapalya. When her husband passed away, she shut down the business to look after her kids and raise them by doing housework.

She's fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English. pic.twitter.com/zyCS76yoOD — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

In a series of threads, Ankit stated that Saroj didi has 3 children to look after and she is the sole bread winner for the family after her husband passed away. In the past, she used to run a small eating joint in Mangammanapalya, while working as a domestic help.

Saroj Didi's been cooking and cleaning at my Bangalore home for almost a year now. Extremely reliable. We bond over food and cats.

She's been wanting to start a home-cooked food business for a few weeks now.

We started today.

She's extremely talented and experienced in cooking. pic.twitter.com/jEoRRofjQ3 — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

For a while, Saroj wanted to set up a home-cooked food business but, she didn't know how or where to start. And, that's where Ankit came into the picture. He posted a picture of Saroj didi on social media and worte:

She's extremely talented and experienced in cooking. Saroj Didi is also fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English and is extremely reliable.

Ankit also advertised her tiffin service and urged residents living near HSR layout in Bangalore to try out her super delicious home-cooked food. While Saroj didi is busy cooking yummy food, Ankit manages the orders, sale, payments and delivery.

If you live near HSR layout in Bangalore, and would like to get a tiffin service or any yummy food, please consider Saroj Didi. It'll help her earn extra income. And you'll get some super delicious food.

Thanks for your support & kindness. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8nF9jJRTB1 — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

Ankit also went on to tweet about Saroj didi's home-cooked Mangalore crab curry while urging local residents to try her food out and, finally their prayers were answered.

🦀🦀🦀

Who would like to eat some delicious home cooked Mangalore Crab curry?

I'm helping my cook Saroj Didi start a food business. Your support would mean the world.

₹300 for a portion. DM me if you're in Bangalore and want some.

Delivery charges would be as per @DunzoCare pic.twitter.com/jFQ5RDNQFB — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

More than 2 kgs of Mangalore crab curry was sold out, making her dish an instant hit. Even since then, Saroj didi has been receiving orders for her awesome Crab Curry. She is thrilled with all the love and support she has been recieving on social media.

And we've sold out 2kgs of Mangalore Crab Curry in no time. THANKS SO MUCH for all your retweets and encouragement. Saroj Didi is so happy. And a bigger thanks to all those who've placed their orders. Will DM you.

Bon appetit. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BhfGBwwz0u — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

People on social media also have been promoting Saroj didi's home cooked food business.

This makes me to SO HAPPY & PROUD.

Thank you @ankitv for doing this for Saroj Didi. 💪🏼

Would you deliver to NY. ❤️😍 https://t.co/3ABRQnZI1Z — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 25, 2020

I check Ankit’s Insta stories everyday to know what’s Saroj Didi cooking. Today’s menu had Paratha and Reddy’s Chicken Curry. Looked absolutely divine and since I can’t eat it, Bangalore peeps do order in. https://t.co/EpWijkWl68 — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) July 26, 2020

Positivity & Empowerment!



Great work Ankit, and our best wishes to Saroj Didi. ❤️



Please do let us know if we can be of any assistance. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/0rtzJqSnMO — Paytm (@Paytm) July 26, 2020

Thank you so much Saroj Didi for the delicious lunch. Will definitely see me make orders here in the future.🙂✌ #Sundaylunch @ankitv pic.twitter.com/qq7tL0gDwt — Sahitya Poonacha (@SahityaPoonacha) July 26, 2020

Good to see such initiative @ankitv. A strong helping hand by us to make thier life better. This sounds perfect example for #VocalForLocal in food industry.



More Power to you and Saroj didi 💪🏻



Stay blessed! 😇 https://t.co/nb32bDfpdu — Pranav Butani (@pranavbutani) July 26, 2020

All thanks to Ankit, Saroj didi is now famous for her delicious crab curry and people literally can't stop licking their fingers. This side business will help her earn a few extra bucks to feed and take care of her children, which is great.