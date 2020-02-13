The Bengaluru city police that is already known for its quirkiness and wit on Twitter, has made its debut on TikTok.
Bengaluru Community Policing initiative touches grassroots under the guidance of @CPBlr— Hemant Nimbalkar IPS (@IPSHemant) February 10, 2020
Let’s work together for Safe & Secure #Bengaluru
Congratulations @DCPSouthBCP & Thank you @THBengaluru for the support🙏@Copsview @deepolice12 @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/oI6Jd9LraD
They are planning to put awareness videos on TikTok while maintaining their humour.
Talking to India Today, DCP South East Bengaluru, Isha Pant, elaborated about their intention to create an account on TikTok. She said:
We are on TikTok because it is a very popular platform and it connects well with youth. Our Bengaluru police Twitter profile has gone viral too. The same way TikTok will help the police to reach out to many people.
Their videos are also going viral on the platform.
Bengaluru police have always tried to connect with the citizens through social media through engaging and creative content.
Other police departments like Kerala police, Uttarakhand police and Durg police have also made their accounts on TikTok to reach out to the citizens.