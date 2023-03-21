‘Hey! We embrace the ‘Work Hard, Party Harder’ mantra at our workplace. So you don’t have to worry about your stress. Hard work ke saath bahot saara enjoyment bhi zaroori hai, right?’ You must have come across such statements from your bosses that speak volumes about the toxic culture in professional spaces. Yep! It is toxic. Working your a** off to meet deadlines, indulging in drinks (mostly due to peer pressure), and stepping inside the office in a hungover state the next day isn’t the best idea for productivity. While a party can lift up your mood, it is definitely not the answer to relieve stress.

A recent incident of an employee being drunk and allegedly ‘choking’ on vomit at a bar in Bengaluru has been grabbing headlines. Meanwhile, his team was busy partying and initially paid no heed to his condition. Photos of the drunk employee have sparked a discussion on the ‘Work Hard, Party Harder’ culture on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @caleb_friesen2 (Caleb Friesen), who witnessed the incident, shared a thread while narrating his experience and how he rescued the drunk employee.

Sharing pictures of the employee resting on a couch, Friesen wrote, “Spotted a young man from a prominent Bengaluru startup choking on his own vomit tonight, face up, alone in a bar, while his team partied.”

Reminder to the "work hard, party harder" startup founders out there: no party is worth losing an employee.



Spotted a young man from a prominent Bengaluru startup choking on his own vomit tonight, face up, alone in a bar, while his team partied. pic.twitter.com/Q0yu09BNV5 — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

Friesen was sitting on the upper floor when he noticed that the employee was ‘convulsing’ and had fallen off the couch. The Twitter user rushed down to check on him. Fortunately, he was ‘breathing again’. Here’s another picture from the spot.

Was sitting on an upper floor with my wife when I noticed him convulsing. Rushed down to the dance floor. Luckily he had already fallen off the couch and was breathing again. Called some of his team to take care of him and said, "Someone needs to keep an eye on him at all times." pic.twitter.com/rkUDpPVifl — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

Stressing on how his team reacted to the situation, Friesen wrote, “The attitude was, ‘Bro, what a party animal, he’s wasted’!” Later, the drunk employee puked more.

The attitude was, "Bro, what a party animal, he's wasted!"



By the time I had walked back up the stairs to my table, they had moved him to a more secluded spot, away from the dance floor. He was puking again.



Ran back downstairs and explained the severity of the situation. pic.twitter.com/7mZNAOnBPR — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

Luckily, some teammates, who were sober, realised the seriousness of the situation that the employee was ‘blackout drunk’. Friesen added he likely had ‘alcohol poisoning’.

Was able to find team members who were sober and responsible enough to realise he was blackout drunk and likely had alcohol poisoning.



Moral of the story for founders: always send a supervisor who won't be drinking, to keep an eye on the group and make sure everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/QCMGUADmB1 — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

For anyone doubting whether people actually die from alcohol poisoning or from asphyxiation caused by blocked airway after passing out, see this reply: https://t.co/BUTFMcztnx — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 18, 2023

Friesen also revealed that the first and third pictures were captured after the drunk employee was stabilised. The second photo was taken as a screenshot from a video that Friesen had recorded to capture the vibe of the club before the incident.

Hi Steph, good question:



Pic 2 is a screenshot from a video I filmed of the dance floor/overall vibe. Blur has been added later.



Pic 1 and 3 were taken once he'd stabilised, as evidence that he was alive while I was there in case he died after I left and police investigated. — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 18, 2023

Netizens are calling out the rampant ‘Work hard, party harder’ culture which is doing more harm than good.

This is why I hate the unlimited booze work parties! In one of my former companies, one guy even misbehaved with a female teammate. Drink in limits people! This is so so stupid! And take care of utterly drunk teammates! https://t.co/P2dqqsXns8 — RogerFedererStanForever❤️🥺 (@SampadaMoghe) March 21, 2023

In the west folks neither work hard nor party harder. Both are horrible tendencies. Youth in their twenties when they have to have good sex and relationships and develop healthy lifestyles are made to toil with this dumtaka. https://t.co/DhTtKJgesD — ಗೀಚುಗಳು (@geechugalu) March 20, 2023

Drinking peacefully at home is way better than in this below environment 👇🏾 https://t.co/tEilhpZW3p — Champak Bhoomia (@CBhoomia) March 20, 2023

Party-hard-drink-hard culture is relatively new to India (like a lot of other things that have blown up since the 2000s). It's no longer only for nawabs/bollywood.

We need mass education for awareness about alcohol poisoning, mixing drugs, drunk driving, peer pressure. https://t.co/SFasUHspJy — Anagha Chandratrey (@AnaghaC) March 19, 2023

This thread. Very important for #PartyAnimals. I have personally rescued several. At a party I tend to play 'lookout' … constantly counting heads! https://t.co/0EkGeodApd — Kewrious (@Kewrious) March 19, 2023

this thread is scary wow and i learned something https://t.co/j616KDU0uh — breadroto enthusiast (@engravein) March 18, 2023

Didn't you kids learn in college to NEVER put a drunk friend on their back? This boy would have died, no hyperbole. https://t.co/xxxHZm9hNT — Nidtendo.txt (@Grammatizator) March 18, 2023

I hope they're working hard for something other than liquor at the end of the day https://t.co/EuHDdpUw7T — Pulkit Saraf (@Pulkit_Saraf) March 18, 2023

Your company is your family lol 🤡 https://t.co/exTmKyqx5t — soyciety disrespector (@rationalistcus) March 18, 2023

Have seen girls waste themselves and sleep in corners lifeless while their friends continued to party plenty of times in Hyderabad as well. The onus is on them to drink as much as they can handle rather than being a dead weight on others tbh. https://t.co/rSWEawphEK — Kashyap (@kashyap_DL) March 18, 2023

The toxic startup culture where your work is everything has to end. People have a life. They can't just leave it behind https://t.co/TfD1yURem5 — Arbaz Ali (@TheRealSlimAli) March 18, 2023

Important lesson here. Be present and make it count! https://t.co/cxRm7nmBn5 — Ashutosh Chaudharie (@ChaudharieAshu) March 18, 2023

Unfortunately this is getting pretty common these days. https://t.co/1ijNhFLfGm — Niranjan Patil (@njnrn) March 18, 2023

To all the party animals https://t.co/nJzja91qqa — Shubham (@s4tr2) March 18, 2023

A Twitter user pointed out how you can’t ‘blame the founder’ in this situation. To which, Friesen replied, “If there was a work party accident, I would regret not designating someone to be the sober supervisor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident surely sends several messages to ‘party animals’. The toxic culture of working hard and partying harder needs to stop! Enjoyment is great, but do not leave a drunk colleague alone. Also, let’s be more responsible while drinking in general. What do you think of this incident?