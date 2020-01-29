Bangalore airport se Bangalore city pahunchne mein 2 hours lag jaate hai.

Why don't we have a flight from the Bangalore airport to the city?

These conversations perfectly describe the city that Bangalore has now become. And while these were just conversations till now, we have a report stating Bengaluru has the worst traffic in the world.

As if we needed a report on this one! Every single day, and night too. #bangaloretraffic #Bangalore https://t.co/ozoGfkMF1m — Kaveri Ponnapa (@KaveriPonnapa) January 29, 2020

According to the annual Traffic Index released by TomTom, an Amsterdam-based navigation company, 4 out of the 10 most congested cities of the world are in India and Bengaluru tops this list.

Bangalore traffic, you've reached new heights 🙄 — Akarsh Sriram (@akarshsriramno1) January 24, 2020

The conditions in Bengaluru are so bad that the city recorded traffic congestion as high as 71%. This means that a commuter loses 243 hours (10 days, 3 hours) on an average.

Bangalore is the most congested city in the world in terms of traffic - now I can officially ask people 'on a scale of 1 to Bangalore how bad is the traffic' pic.twitter.com/HoyMYUGLGC — Rahul (@iam_rahool) January 29, 2020

End to the debate.



Bangalore has the worst traffic in India.



But the surprise here is New Delhi reduced congestion. pic.twitter.com/Gai3ZpAahP — Akshada (@AkshadaDeo1) January 29, 2020

Bengaluru was closely followed by Mumbai and Pune at 4th and 5th spots on the list. Among other Indian cities on the list was New Delhi at the 8th rank.

As per data from this report, India is the worst hit country in the world when it comes to traffic congestion.

The Irishman can finally be watched in one commute, thanks to #bangaloretraffic — The Last Washello (@humanprojector) January 23, 2020

Nothing can beat Bangalore, whether it is the frustrating traffic or the jokes about it. Ab samajh aaya woh saare jokes Bangalore airport se city jaate waqt hi bane honge.