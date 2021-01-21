Joe Biden might have taken oath as the 46th President of the USA yesterday but it was Bernie Sanders who was trending all over the internet. I mean, the dude's old school and somehow just resonates with the pessimistic 'fuck this shit' kinda crowd in their 20s.

Anyhow, it didn't take long for Twitter to photoshop his poor mug all over pop culture.

Chairman Sanders overseeing congressional budget #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/UpjhcwWTuG — Sergio :😷=💰4🇺🇸 WS Champion Dodgers ⚾️ #ITFDB (@sgonzalezjr7) January 21, 2021

When you feel like a Michelle but you know you look like a Bernie #BernieSanders #InaugurationDay #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/gbkiankPqb — Yineth (@yineth_bolanos) January 20, 2021

If I’m too old for this shit was a person...🥶🤣🤣🤣#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/tONhV1mqSi — LaDaryl Hale (@HaleBoy79) January 20, 2021

Why is #BernieSanders beloved by so many? Because even at an inauguration he's not about the theatrics. He'll come to your school play but only if the principal agrees to a meeting after to discuss free school lunches and unlimited access to the school first aid. pic.twitter.com/AhQeXYhXQP — Frenchie (@Frenchi05211965) January 20, 2021

When you have an inauguration at 12, but the post office at 1 😂 #BernieSanders #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/3pfT5yh88a — Ian Chang (@iannchang) January 20, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Bernie Sanders speaks out on Ellen Degeneres’ work life behavior. “She locked me outside for hours. Thankfully, I brought the good mittens.” #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/it9HpHu7EC — BRAVO BACH BOOZE (@BravoBachBooze) January 20, 2021

Bow down to #BernieSanders king of mittens pic.twitter.com/mGGd90oWEJ — emilie grace 🌹 (@emiliegracerose) January 20, 2021

When you're all set for a work-from-home day and then you get called into the office. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/l6VvZPzNH6 — Robyn (@SurpriseTacos) January 20, 2021

#berniesanders looking like y’all gotta wrap this up, he got shit to do pic.twitter.com/OruMhe9mNu — Phero (@pherolive) January 20, 2021

If this were a fair world, Bernie would have been the President of the USA. But then again, it's USA!

When your mom says it’s time to leave but talks to your friends mom for another 15 minutes. #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/lGEIfwouAU — Mini Ham-taro (@Shinanigans__) January 20, 2021

papa iii explains the birds and the bees to Bernie pic.twitter.com/bhg1jfpWai — hermano icky/emet @ flirting with elidibus (@S0LUSZOSGALVUS) January 21, 2021

This Bernie meme is one of my favorites!! pic.twitter.com/VvhWkBmXPg — Janet (@HeartStillGold) January 21, 2021

If this were a fair world, Bernie would have been the President of the USA. But then again, it's USA!