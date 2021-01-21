Joe Biden might have taken oath as the 46th President of the USA yesterday but it was Bernie Sanders who was trending all over the internet. I mean, the dude's old school and somehow just resonates with the pessimistic 'fuck this shit' kinda crowd in their 20s.
Anyhow, it didn't take long for Twitter to photoshop his poor mug all over pop culture.
Last One. 😂 #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/K4r1cf1vGy— Shae Roberts 🌊 (@Shaedreams) January 20, 2021
Chairman Sanders overseeing congressional budget #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/UpjhcwWTuG— Sergio :😷=💰4🇺🇸 WS Champion Dodgers ⚾️ #ITFDB (@sgonzalezjr7) January 21, 2021
"This could have been an email." #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/NaGYQwY4bU— Lamang (@lamangayidova) January 20, 2021
Keep that meme train rolling. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/ulFZUqWjk6— FrankRizzo24 (@RankFrizzo24) January 21, 2021
Man's a trendsetter!#InagurationDay #berniesmittens #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/ZISBTrQod9— MagicAxe25 (@MagicAxeStudio) January 21, 2021
Might be my fav #BernieSanders meme 😆 pic.twitter.com/DFtEB7eWRt— Turd Ferguson (@StephPhotoGeek) January 20, 2021
When you feel like a Michelle but you know you look like a Bernie #BernieSanders #InaugurationDay #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/gbkiankPqb— Yineth (@yineth_bolanos) January 20, 2021
If I’m too old for this shit was a person...🥶🤣🤣🤣#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/tONhV1mqSi— LaDaryl Hale (@HaleBoy79) January 20, 2021
#TheBreakfastClub #berniesmittens #BernieSanders Can you describe the ruckus, sir? pic.twitter.com/mkOANzctms— Mtn Mama (@critterific) January 21, 2021
Internet makes me cry#BernieSanders ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dEzmrIBu2n— pererepaoduro (@osmardeirada) January 21, 2021
Why is #BernieSanders beloved by so many? Because even at an inauguration he's not about the theatrics. He'll come to your school play but only if the principal agrees to a meeting after to discuss free school lunches and unlimited access to the school first aid. pic.twitter.com/AhQeXYhXQP— Frenchie (@Frenchi05211965) January 20, 2021
Here come the memes 😭#berniesmittens #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/0q6bVB9vrX— 🌐🌹Wasee🌲🗽🌈 (@r_a_n_d_o_m_a_) January 20, 2021
Bernie did the Kessel Run n 12 parsecs #BernieSanders #StarWars pic.twitter.com/uvW367MOOe— TheRealTeresaC (@TheRealTeresaC) January 21, 2021
Those mittens are named “fuck around” and “find out” #BernieSanders #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/3MNmK8QtUE— Justin Harris (@Jsleepz) January 20, 2021
When you have an inauguration at 12, but the post office at 1 😂 #BernieSanders #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/3pfT5yh88a— Ian Chang (@iannchang) January 20, 2021
Is there a hashtag for these? 😂#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/wQGtoUWtUM— ᴇʟɪᴢᴀʙᴇᴛʜ (@manhattan_liz) January 21, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Bernie Sanders speaks out on Ellen Degeneres’ work life behavior. “She locked me outside for hours. Thankfully, I brought the good mittens.” #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/it9HpHu7EC— BRAVO BACH BOOZE (@BravoBachBooze) January 20, 2021
Bird Box? Bernie Box! #BernieSanders #berniesmittens #BernieSandersMittens #InaugurationDay #InaugurationDay2021 pic.twitter.com/jeHeVHLABL— Alex Ryan (@Notorious_ARC_) January 21, 2021
Keep em coming #BernieSanders #bernie #berniemittens #bernieismypresident pic.twitter.com/FWm3hPgS80— Torben Otten (@torbenotten) January 20, 2021
Bow down to #BernieSanders king of mittens pic.twitter.com/mGGd90oWEJ— emilie grace 🌹 (@emiliegracerose) January 20, 2021
When you're all set for a work-from-home day and then you get called into the office. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/l6VvZPzNH6— Robyn (@SurpriseTacos) January 20, 2021
#berniesanders looking like y’all gotta wrap this up, he got shit to do pic.twitter.com/OruMhe9mNu— Phero (@pherolive) January 20, 2021
Bern and the City #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/LYgfhL7Uc5— Jason Arthur (@BakesbyJason) January 20, 2021
#BernieSanders is also making history— Wong guy (@s0metingWong) January 21, 2021
Bernie has joined the Queer Eye cast. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/8N9rEbTwL5— 𝗷𝗼𝘀𝗵-#𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗨𝗽-𝗶𝗸𝘂 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@joshiku) January 20, 2021
that one FRIEND who's always cold... 😆#berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/vgF2ovVNIB— Broomfield-Boulder Now (@ocn_entertains) January 20, 2021
If this were a fair world, Bernie would have been the President of the USA. But then again, it's USA!
When your mom says it’s time to leave but talks to your friends mom for another 15 minutes. #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/lGEIfwouAU— Mini Ham-taro (@Shinanigans__) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders spotted at the Council Meeting. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/vGDgOBLpEV— Rick (@chopsticksnfly) January 21, 2021
papa iii explains the birds and the bees to Bernie pic.twitter.com/bhg1jfpWai— hermano icky/emet @ flirting with elidibus (@S0LUSZOSGALVUS) January 21, 2021
This Bernie meme is one of my favorites!! pic.twitter.com/VvhWkBmXPg— Janet (@HeartStillGold) January 21, 2021
