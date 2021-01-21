Joe Biden might have taken oath as the 46th President of the USA yesterday but it was Bernie Sanders who was trending all over the internet. I mean, the dude's old school and somehow just resonates with the pessimistic 'fuck this shit' kinda crowd in their 20s. 

Source: Market Watch

Anyhow, it didn't take long for Twitter to photoshop his poor mug all over pop culture.

If this were a fair world, Bernie would have been the President of the USA. But then again, it's USA!

If this were a fair world, Bernie would have been the President of the USA. But then again, it's USA!