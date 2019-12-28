The last few years might have had several lows, but there were also a whole lotta highs. As we come to the close of the 2010s, let's take a look back at some of the best news stories that came out of these 10 crazy years.

1. Section 377 was scrapped in 2018, decriminalising homosexuality.

Section 377
Source: Times of India

2. In 2011, India won the Cricket World Cup after 28 years. 

Cricket World Cup
Source: India Today

3. In 2005, South Korea recycled 2% of its food waste. In 2013, it recycled 95% of its food waste. 

South Korea
Source: Brink News

4. Global child deaths dropped from 13.77 million in 1990 to 6.64 million in 2017. 

Child
Source: Worldvision

5. While scientists thought bird flu would kill millions world-wide, there were only 3 infections recorded in 2018, and none in 2019. 

Bird flu
Source: Cdc

6. Finland got the world's youngest prime minister - Sanna Marin, 34. 

Finland Prime Minister
Source: Metro

7. In 2015, Canada got its first cabinet with equal number of men and women. It was also ethnically diverse.

Trudeau Cabinet
Source: Cbc

8. Suicide rates among the LGBTQ+ community in Denmark and Sweden fell by 46% from 2003 to 2016.  

Source: Sverigesradio

9. In 2010, the non-profit Love Commandos was founded to help and protect couples from harassment and honour killings.

Source: The News Minute

10. In 2019, scientists created an artificial leaf that sucks CO2 and makes fuel. This can potentially solve the problem of rising greenhouse gas levels.

Source: Intelligent Living

11. In 2018, Ireland finally legalised abortions.

Source: Time

12. In 2018, Milan launched a program where students move in with elderly people to save money and help them fight loneliness.

Source: The Guardian

13. In 2018, the Uttarakhand High Court ruled that all animals should enjoy the same rights as human beings.

Source: Read The Spirit

14. In 2019, Dutee Chand came out as India's first openly gay athlete.

Source: News18

15. In 2018, Hima Das became the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at an international track event. 

Source: Outlook India

16. Ravish Kumar won the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award for journalism.

Source: NDTV

17. In 2014, Mangalyaan became the cheapest inter-planetary mission ever to be undertaken anywhere in the world.

Source: Medium

18. In 2011, Osama bin Laden, founder of Al-Qaeda, was shot and killed.

Source: WSJ

19. In 2017, Serena Williams played while pregnant at the Australian Open. And won.

Source: Yahoo

20. In 2019, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-2, our second lunar exploration mission.

Source: Economic Times

21. 32-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce broke Usain Bolt's record and became the world's fastest woman.

Source: She The People

22. In 2016, Bhawana Kanth, Mohana Singh, and Avani Chaturvedi became the first female fighter pilots of India. 

Source: Economic Times

23. In 2019, Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee got the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Source: Hindustan Times

24. In 2015, Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google.

Source: Money Control

25. In 2014, Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft.

Source: Business Insider

26. In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that women of all age groups can enter Sabarimala temple.

Source: Livemint

27. In 2013, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act was passed to protect women from sexual harassment at their place of work.

Source: Isight

28. In 2012, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was passed.

Source: Hindustan Times

29. In 2018, Mary Kom became the most successful boxer in the history of Women's World Championships by winning her 6th gold medal.

Source: Indian Express

30. In 2018, Kenya Installed a solar water plant that turns ocean water into drinking water for 35,000 people a day. This could be the solution to the global water scarcity.

Source: Arcadis

31. In 2019, 93% of households in rural India were found to have access to toilets

Source: NY Times

32. Deaths from terrorism have dropped by 70% in Europe in the last 4 years.

Source: Lawful Rebel

33. In 1990, more than 36% of the world’s population lived in abject poverty; in 2015, the number had dropped to 10 percent.

Source: Voanews

34. In 2019, Period. End of Sentence. won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

Period movie
Source: Digital Spy

35. In 2017, the Indian Women's Cricket Team made it to the finals of the World Cup for the first time.

Source: Indian Express

36. In 2016, the Paris Agreement was signed to deal with climate change. While it was a historic move however, the countries involved are still far from achieving its goals.

Source: We Forum

The 2010s have been a pretty wild ride. Let's see what the next decade has in store for us!