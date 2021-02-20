Ever since Pakistan's Dananeer Mobeen shared her 'Pawrri Ho Rahi Hain' video, it took the entire social media by storm and clearly emerged as one of the momentous trends of the year 2021. From celebrities to brands, everyone is obsessing over this viral video.

Taking part in the viral trend, two Indian army jawans rendition on the meme while patrolling. Shot amidst the snow-capped hills, the two personnel were seen in army fatigues holding their big guns in the much-loved clip.

Both jawans' mimicked Mobeen’s style of saying car and pawrri, only to replace it with gun and patrolling. As the clip went viral, netizens were in a frenzy and crowned the clip as the “best one” so far. The video, where the soldiers are heard saying, “Yeh hum hain, yeh humari gun hain aur hum yahan patrolling kar rahe hain", received wider attention when IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Twitter.

The clip is winning hearts online and people loved the jawans' entry to the famous trend highlighting the fact of how they are holding up their spirits even while serving in difficult atmosphere.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted:

They have developed the habit of enjoying every moment.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/7kab89CnRJ — JAGADISHA भारतीय (@jayjagadisha) February 18, 2021

The best one thus far 💖 More strength to our soldiers !! https://t.co/dF7fL2boEl — AdityaPSingh (@adityapsingh10) February 18, 2021

Adorable and heart warming! Yeh hai ai Pawry!! 😬😬😬😬❤️❤️❤️ — Manikarnika!🤘 (@dhar_aditi) February 19, 2021

Feeling to be an indian, specially for these real hero...Who are petroling in adverse circumstances... Despite they enjoying there lives.❤️ Salute them..🇮🇳 — Mahamudul Hasan (@mahamudul182) February 18, 2021

Best best 😍😍❣️

Ab tak ka sabse badiya trend use hua 😍 — Garv Kori (@GarvKoli) February 18, 2021

Best one so far ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/BRuT3bVBUS — Sonali Dabas (@sonali_dabas) February 18, 2021

Such a heartwarming video!