TIME magazine's annual list of 100 “emerging leaders who are shaping the future” is out for this year and five Indian-origin personalities are a part of it.

The list includes Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad along with UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, Twitter's top lawyer Vijaya Gadde, Upsolve founder Rohan Pavuluri, Instacart founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta, Get Us PPE founder Shikha Gupta and Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Dan Macsai, the editorial director of the TIME100 added,

Everyone on this list is poised to make history. And in fact, many already have.

The TIME profile on Chandrashekhar Azaad who runs schools to help Dalits escape poverty through education mentioned,

He practices a distinct brand of assertiveness, sweeping into villages on loud motorbikes to protect victims of caste-based violence and organising provocative demonstrations against discrimination. He and his army spearheaded a campaign for justice.

For Sunak, the magazine mentioned how after he was named to lead Britain’s Treasury last year, he quickly became the benevolent face of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, approving large handouts for many citizens whose jobs were disrupted by the virus.

For the others as well quite monumental things have been described by the internationally acclaimed magazine.