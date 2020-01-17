Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested last month during an anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj, Old Delhi was granted bail and released from Tihar Jail on Thursday night, 16th January.

The court has granted him bail and ordered him to not hold any protest in Delhi for a month, till 16th February.

After being released, Azad has made it clear that he and his team will continue their protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act.

Talking to media, he said:

Humara andolan samvidhanik roop se jaari rahega jab tak yeh kanoon wapas nahi liya jata. Jo log mulk ko baantna chahte hain hum unke khilaaf hain.

The Bhim Army chief visited the Shah-e-Mardan Dargah at Jor Bagh soon after his release and plans to visit Jama Masjid, Ravidas Temple, a gurdwara and a church on Friday, 17th January.