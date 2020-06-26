The country is grappling with a daily hike of COVID-19 cases. But as a ray of hope, Makkah Masjid at Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi East has now been turned into a makeshift treatment facility as stated by the reports.



The facility will have five beds and two doctors. This initiative was taken because Bhiwandi's healthcare system is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Undertaken by the Jamaat-e-Islami, they have even arranged for 30 oxygen cylinders for patients who are critically ill. Ausaf Ahmen Falahi, president, JIH Bhiwandi stated that:



Bhiwandi-Nizampur is a very congested area and hence the disease is spreading rapidly. As it is the city has a poor health infrastructure, and now several general practitioners have shut their clinics due to fear of infection. A vast majority of people in the city lack awareness about the disease and are unable to afford treatment. Hence, we decided to start this facility.

According to state government data, Bhiwandi has recorded 1,407 cases with 65 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials shared that in the last 24 hours, ninety-five more cases were reported.



With our healthcare workers fighting a full-blown pandemic, this sure is a great step to ease things out for them!