Just when you thought the Mission: Impossible theme couldn’t get any cooler, an artist decided to give it a Bhojpuri twist, and the internet can’t keep calm.

In a viral Instagram clip shared by the account Acoustic Music Library, the iconic theme music gets a complete desi makeover, played on a synthesizer with all the flair of regional Bhojpuri beats. If Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt ever visited Bihar, this would definitely be his background score.

The video, which features a desktop screen in the background with “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Bhojpuri” plastered on it, has racked up nearly 2 million views.

The internet, of course, responded in style. The comments are packed with jokes like “Ethanwa Hunt ka mission ab ka ho jaaye (What will Ethan Hunt’s mission be now?)” and memes about how every mission is now accomplished with a plate of litti chokha on the side.

This quirky rendition comes just months after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hit theatres, wowing fans worldwide. The artist’s take might not have Hollywood’s dramatic flair, but it delivers on the mazaa front.

Who knew a touch of Bhojpuri could make even Ethan Hunt seem more relatable? Now, if only we could get Tom Cruise to try some Bihari moves with this soundtrack!