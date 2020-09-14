Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader's discretion is advised.
It seems like, humans have a long way to go when it comes to treating animals with love and compassion.
A disturbing video of a man, who seems to be in his 20s, throwing a stray dog from a bridge several feet down into a lake in Bhopal has gone viral on the internet.
In the viral video, the man can be seen patting the dog gently. He then, picks up the stray dog and hurls it into the lake without any hesitation whatsoever. After committing the crime, the man looks at the camera and smiles.
He did this just for the sake of social media and online fame. The incident reportedly took place along upper lake at Boat club in Shyamla Hills area in Bhopal.
Watch: Man in Bhopal throws a dog into a lake.
FIR has been registered against him.
After the clip went viral, animal rights group filed a complaint with the local police and a case was registered against the accused.
However, when a police team questioned his friends they said it was an old video so, it's difficult to know whether the dog survived the fall or not.
In Stunt For Video App, Man Throws Dog Into Lake In Bhopal; Case Filed
Later, the accused was identified as Salman Khan. In an interview senior police officer, Bittu Sharma said:
As can be seen in the video, the man threw the dog in water and then was seen smiling. We have registered a case in the matter and the accused Salman Khan will be arrested soon.
Naturally, people on social media expressed their anger and disgust at the horrifying incident.
This is not expected from humans— Kashu (@Kashu61382147) September 14, 2020
How can somebody be so cruel
Seriously they lack emotions
They need to rot in jail!#crueltyfree https://t.co/Fu6fj3Y93H
Shame on the biggest living animals in the world.— Vishal Agrawal (@VishalA04708776) September 13, 2020
Since there is no humanity left, we can witness more crazy stunt acts like this.
We humans have turned into the biggest animal through the centuries and we are only the actual threat to everything insensitive happening around us.
It's really sad to see😞😞😞😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺.. Now a days it's anything to do for famous in social media— [email protected] (@Bose7Mainak) September 13, 2020
Humanity left this place a long time back!! Mere jailing won’t help. We need stronger laws protecting animals. https://t.co/4H6EjChWwi— Abhishek Das (@abhishekdasftw) September 14, 2020
This is really disgusting. Such inhuman behaviour.@PetaIndia https://t.co/4X0Vtzad4L— Shivani Desai (@Shivani63912112) September 14, 2020
You can find humanity in animals but not in humans!! @peta #loveanimals #savedogs #savehumanityhttps://t.co/kvcAbkXEc5— Harsh (@Harsh71614960) September 14, 2020
Wish I could throw him like that too!! 😡— Amritha (@amritha0903) September 14, 2020
It's not fun... Remember it is another soul just like yours ! https://t.co/ad4r4dIv0i
Insane... sick minded😡— Arunjit S Kaku Butalia (@butaliakingdom) September 13, 2020
In Stunt For Video App, Man Throws Dog Into Lake In Bhopal; Case Filedhttps://t.co/iEm3Lked9b
Though, according to sources, the culprit has now been arrested by the Bhopal police.
Salman Khan Arrested for throwing a Dog into Bhopal Lake.— Paras Rai (@raiparas) September 14, 2020
Requesting @digpolicebhopal he gets a proper treatment. https://t.co/wjRplLKViJ pic.twitter.com/SLE1BNBwx4
When will we learn? This is an extremely shameful and inhuman act.
This incident also sheds light upon the importance of having stronger laws for protecting animals and their rights. After all, they are living beings too.