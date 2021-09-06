Among the many types of protest, we have seen. A unique one is added to the list now, "catwalk on potholes." A group of women from Bhopal walked a fashion show in sarees, but the ramp was potholes.

The residents from Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, adopted this unique approach to draw the attention of authorities towards potholes in their area.

Take a look at this.

Several women and children of a locality near Hoshangabad Road in #Bhopal, adopted a novel way to draw the attention of the government to the potholed roads in the area. They performed a catwalk on the potholed roads and made the video viral on #socialmedia. pic.twitter.com/ebYrpbOL87 — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 5, 2021

In a mock outdoor fashion show, the women of Danish Nagar did a catwalk with broken, pothole-laden streets as their runway to draw attention to the poor condition of roads in the area. Watch the video. #UniqueProtest #ITVideo pic.twitter.com/mn9vMiA0fa — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 5, 2021

As you see in the video, the women in Danish Nagar wore sarees and navigated their way through waterlogged potholes. They made sure their demands for road repair were heard loud and clear.

The video has gone viral on social media. Women and children are walking on the roads filled with potholes, with some of them falling as well.

You have also secured first position in 'Washington se acchi sadak ' street compitition !#Bhopal pic.twitter.com/Bgry5KtXs6 — Chirag singh parmar (@chiragsingh512) September 5, 2021

Thinking out of the Potholes. 👏

In an unique protest, women & children of #Bhopal, the capital city of #MadhyaPradesh, did a ramp walk on the road full of potholes to get attention of authorities for repairing it.💃🕺 #RoadsofIndia pic.twitter.com/GCdCqDFUCi — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 5, 2021

Innovative and eye catching! Now for the action! Will the local govt in #Indore and other cities step out and do their bit! @IndiaToday #MadhyaPradesh #potholes https://t.co/rRVfG7QQzI — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) September 6, 2021

Danish Nagar is regarded to be a posh area where plots were bought for higher prices three decades ago. But, there has been no development despite paying higher taxes as well, event organiser Anshu Gupta told PTI.

She further asserted,"Since our representations to authorities and elected representatives on lack of amenities have gone unheard, we organised this catwalk on the potholed and water-filled roads of Danish Nagar. If our problems are not addressed, we will not vote or pay taxes."

However, due to heavy rains, many areas of Bhopal have been damaged, resulting in potholes and waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Zonal Officer Neelesh Shrivastava said that he was made aware of the protest through social media and assured that civic engineers would hold a spot inspection on 6th September. He also said that the department had not got any complaints from the residents so far.

