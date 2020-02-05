Bhutan ends free entry for Indian tourists, National assembly clears Rs. 1200/day sustainable devpt fee for regional tourists from India, Bangladesh, Maldives. Reporting @the_hinduhttps://t.co/iUtVJ4zpZV— Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) February 5, 2020
This fee is definitely lower than the $65 charged to other foreign tourists, who also have to cough up a compulsory flat "cover charge" of $250 per day.
In an interview with The Hindu, Dorji Dhradul, Bhutan's Tourism Council Director said:
The idea of the SDF was to provide better facilities for regional tourists. The levy of SDF to regional tourists will help in ensuring an exclusive experience to all tourists which is the intent of our tourism policy of high value, low volume.
People on social media also agree with the Bhutanese government and their new tourism policy that is aimed at preserving the environment, culture and heritage.
Way to go Bhutan ! Hope you preserve your culture, heritage and environment, and pursue not only high-end tourism but also a sustainable one ! #Bhutan #tourism https://t.co/rYSS8PS27r— Siddharth Pantula (@SiddharthPantu1) February 5, 2020
Though it will hit tourism in Bhutan , one must appreciate their stand for environment vs money. Budget tourism was creating huge stress on this small Himalayan kingdom which envisions GDHappiness vs GDP #bhutan #tourism #environment https://t.co/XcVnoKwTy3— Dr SUMIT KESARKAR (@sumitkesarkar) February 5, 2020
Bhutan must prioritize sustainability.
Otherwise, it may go the way of many other places in the world, especially in India, which have been destroyed by tourism led influx of people beyond their coping and carrying capacity. https://t.co/ulkzBs3m2W
Bravo #Bhutan for making a move for quality tourism https://t.co/k3Rusplxrj— Sunita Jariwala (@SunitaJariwala) February 4, 2020
#Bhutan levies fee on Regional (read Indian) tourists also. A bold move to keep quality tourism intact. https://t.co/iePddDEPf4— Sujeev Shakya (@sujeevshakya) February 3, 2020
Bhutan imposed tourists charges on Indian & other countries! Sad but still good for a reason!😀https://t.co/ZupMEaK2a9#Bhutan #India #tourism #Himalayas— Som (@somnath88557324) February 5, 2020
Bhutan definitely understands the importance of preserving the ecology and the environment.