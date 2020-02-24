You and I may think of throwing a birthday bash for our family and friends on our special day but that's not what the people of Bhutan would opt for, especially when it's their king's birthday.
Why, so? Well, this move will ultimately help in dealing with the country's booming stray dog population in a humane manner.
In the tweet, Namgay Zam further said that she and her fiance had already adopted three stray dogs.
Our @PMBhutan has just asked every Bhutanese family to adopt a stray dog each as a gift for His Majesty on His Birthday today in order to deal with our stray dog population problem in a humane manner. And to plant a tree.— Namgay Zam 🎈 (@namgayzam) February 21, 2020
My fiance and I have adopted 3 strays already. :)
And, with this new initiative in place, communities and individuals could adopt stray dogs and take full ownership of the animals which is great.