You and I may think of throwing a birthday bash for our family and friends on our special day but that's not what the people of Bhutan would opt for, especially when it's their king's birthday.

Bhutan celebrated their king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's birthday on Friday (21st February) in the purest way, all thanks to the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, who had a novel idea for a birthday gift for the king's 40th birthday.

According to a tweet by Namgay Zam, the Prime Minister of Bhutan requested the citizens to "adopt a stray dog each and plant a tree as a gift for the Majesty on his birthday."

Why, so? Well, this move will ultimately help in dealing with the country's booming stray dog population in a humane manner.

In the tweet, Namgay Zam further said that she and her fiance had already adopted three stray dogs.

This noble idea left netizens impressed and delighted. They hailed the move and even asked other countries to follow suit. Take a look.

The world has so much to learn from Bhutan ! — Vidya (@vee2602) February 21, 2020

How wonderful! More power to all of you and the lovely creatures. We currently have 8 😊🐕 — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) February 21, 2020

Really good initiative. Bhutan is a model neighbor. — Srijan Sen (@Srijan_Sen) February 21, 2020

This is brilliant!! I want to move to #Bhutan — Warner Jude Gonsalvez (@WarnerJude) February 21, 2020

That's really amazing! — Camera'd Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) February 21, 2020

Its a great initiative — NIROGTA (@nirogta) February 22, 2020

So impressed! — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) February 21, 2020

The reason behind the initiative is the uncontrollable stray dog population in the country that has increased dog bite cases and other issues in the past.

And, with this new initiative in place, communities and individuals could adopt stray dogs and take full ownership of the animals which is great.

Yet again, Bhutan has shown the world how they as a nation care for the environment and animals around them.



What do you think about this initiative?

