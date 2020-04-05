Guys, we have something interesting for all of you to look forward to next week. No, it's not a new Netflix show or a new movie. It's the pink Supermoon.

Stargazers and everyone who is stuck at home, get ready to witness the biggest and the brightest pink Supermoon, next week, on 7th April.

April's supermoon, the Super Pink Moon, will be 2020's biggest and brightest. Here's how you can watch it live:https://t.co/56jPOYMi1D — Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) April 3, 2020

Yes, that's right. The Super Pink Moon is apparently going to be the first full moon of the spring season that will glow and light up the night sky. Also, this full moon is going to be the brightest full moon for this year so, get ready to see something epic and surreal.

This Week’s ‘Super Pink Moon’ Will Be The Biggest And Best Of 2020. Here’s How To See It From Home via @forbes https://t.co/F4v7nH7CRB — ievamasevic (@IevaMasevic) April 5, 2020

Now, this doesn't mean that our Moon will turn pink in colour. It is called the pink moon as per the old Native American culture and it's just a name.

To be more precise, the name is actually a reference to a type of wildflower native to North America called 'Phlox subulata,' which has a bright pink hue and is an indicator that spring has arrived, according to a report in India Today.

For the uninitiated, when a full moon is nearest to the Earth, a supermoon occurs. When this phenomena takes place the moon is at its closest distance to Earth at 356,907 km away.

Okay, now that we have got you all excited, let me tell you, the best time to watch the super pink moon will be at moonrise in the early hours of the night or at moonset before dawn.

If you have a east-facing window with a clear view of the sky, you'll definitely have no problem in witnessing this unusual phenomena.

Also, do expect a dramatic increase in the size of the moon. The moon should appear 30 percent larger than on any average day so, it's definitely going to be a spectacular sight to see.

Are you ready?