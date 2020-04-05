Guys, we have something interesting for all of you to look forward to next week. No, it's not a new Netflix show or a new movie. It's the pink Supermoon.
April's supermoon, the Super Pink Moon, will be 2020's biggest and brightest. Here's how you can watch it live:https://t.co/56jPOYMi1D— Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) April 3, 2020
Yes, that's right. The Super Pink Moon is apparently going to be the first full moon of the spring season that will glow and light up the night sky. Also, this full moon is going to be the brightest full moon for this year so, get ready to see something epic and surreal.
This Week’s ‘Super Pink Moon’ Will Be The Biggest And Best Of 2020. Here’s How To See It From Home via @forbes https://t.co/F4v7nH7CRB— ievamasevic (@IevaMasevic) April 5, 2020
Now, this doesn't mean that our Moon will turn pink in colour. It is called the pink moon as per the old Native American culture and it's just a name.
To be more precise, the name is actually a reference to a type of wildflower native to North America called 'Phlox subulata,' which has a bright pink hue and is an indicator that spring has arrived, according to a report in India Today.
If you have a east-facing window with a clear view of the sky, you'll definitely have no problem in witnessing this unusual phenomena.
Are you ready?