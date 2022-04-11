Sometimes the world surprises us with news that leaves us wondering whether we should be laughing or remain flabbergasted at its bizarreness. For instance, how this decades-old, 60-feet steel bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas district was stolen! The report has left twitterati in splits over both the randomness and the excellence required to rob such a huge object.

This is truly a moment to be remembered! And reportedly, the thieves used machines such as earthmovers and gas cutters to cut the bridge.

Also, according to a villager, the accused took down the bridge disguised as personnel from the irrigation department. The residents assumed that government officials were dismantling the bridge as they had previously submitted an application asking the department to destroy the unused bridge. Police officer Subash Kumar has said that an investigation is underway and some gang members have been identified.

Bihar |60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district



Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We've filed the FIR:Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer,Irrigation dept pic.twitter.com/o4ZWVDkWie — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

A few villagers even said that the culprits claimed and pretended to be mechanical department officials while uprooting the bridge.

Of course netizens had a lot to say about this wild incident. Here are the epic responses that people showered Twitter with!

Bunty and Babli are real — Little Lord Chuckleroy (@Mister_Kapoor) April 9, 2022

Script is ready, movie when ? — Shubh (@sau_shubh) April 9, 2022

Bridge kaun chuarata h bhai😂 pic.twitter.com/SzVvFopuLp — Flash (@AalsiFlash) April 9, 2022

Robbery is also advancing with Technology!!! Was the bridge for road or railway? How the Irrigation department is related with this? Was it then to support the pipes? Then, what happened to the pipes? Why was it not disposed as a scrap, which could have been reused or recycled?😯 — Damodara Bhat (@BhatDamodara) April 9, 2022

Bihar gets a new high 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XJYpNGPKvx — nishant verma (@nishuverma) April 11, 2022

This is full metal desi money heist 🙌🙌



Bihar with UP should tell us what could happen to India. These are rich fertile states with talented ppl, rich cultural heritage etc but inequity, institutions failing brought them to this place.



So yeah..they are your future #India https://t.co/5NfJOXzmzd — De'chen (@OBZ_dechen) April 9, 2022

Amateurs steal cars

Pros steal bank OTPs

Legends steal crypto wallets

Giga-Chads steal entire goddamn bridges https://t.co/qdfP0NkDfz — Srinjoy Das (@unfinishedsente) April 9, 2022

The greatest heist ever.

Ispe toh movie Banti hai @NetflixIndia https://t.co/sLPxx16doe — Abhishek Tiwari (@Blue_Novice) April 9, 2022

They stole a bridge.

A. FRIKKIN. BRIDGE!!!!!!! https://t.co/qML2Mt4m5w — Hypocritic Atheist (@openlyenclosed) April 9, 2022

I cannot even imagine how they must've done it!