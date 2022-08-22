A daily wage earner from Bihar was left shocked when he was slammed with an Income Tax notice, which ordered him to pay "dues" of ₹37.5 lakh.

Girish Yadav, a resident of Maghauna village in Khagaria district, is a daily wager who earns around ₹500 per day. He approached the police when he received the notice from the Income Tax department.

We have lodged a case and started investigations based on the information shared by Girish. Prima facie it seems a case of fraud.

- Purendra Kumar, the Station House Officer of Alauli police station

The SHO said the complainant has received the notice against a PAN number issued in his name.

Girish performs menial jobs in Delhi and tried to get a PAN card through a tout once. He never heard from the tout again. The police are considering it to be a case of fraud and have started an investigation for the same.

In the notice, Girish has been said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan. “But he insists that he has never been to that state", added the SHO.

This is not the first incident of its kind. A rickshaw puller in Mathura district approached the police in October 2021 after receiving a notice from the income tax department demanding that he pay close to ₹3.5 crore.

Also Read | A Whopping ₹18 Crore Was Recovered From The CA Of IAS Pooja Singhal In A Recent ED Raid