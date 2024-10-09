Social media has been a goldmine of content lately, but one viral image of an examination form is taking things to the next level of absurdity. The form in question? It features a candidate named Kundan, who decided to list his parents as Bollywood’s own Emraan Hashmi (misspelled as “Emran Hasmi”) and Sunny Leone. Yeah, you read that right.

The image, shared on the Instagram page Rare Indian Images, is the kind of stuff that could leave you scrolling in disbelief for hours. According to the form, Kundan was a student at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University from 2017 to 2020.

And if you thought that was the punchline, there’s more! Social media users were quick to point out that his caste is listed as BC on the form, with someone cheekily commenting, “only things that can happen in Bihar.” Another took a jab, saying, “The Nepotism we support.”

While many had a good laugh, others were concerned that this might just be a case of some sneaky AI edits. Still, another serious user asked for the Instagram page to blur Kundan’s personal details, because oversharing on the internet is a thing, after all.

And if this all feels like a bit of déjà vu, you’re not alone. Back in February 2024, a viral image of actress Sunny Leone also caused a stir, but this time on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam. Yep, someone thought it’d be hilarious to register for a government exam with Sunny Leone’s name and photo on the admit card. While it did give people a laugh, UPPRB later clarified it was a fake, likely due to an incorrect photo upload.

Now, whether Kundan’s epic exam form is just a prank or another case of AI hijinks, one thing’s for sure: you never know what you’ll stumble upon on social media these days!