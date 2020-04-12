Now we don't need an ambulance.

The father of a 3-year-old in Bihar was heard saying this after the hospitals failed to provide ambulance for his son's treatment and later, for carrying the body.

The child had gotten sick a few days ago and the parents, after initially consulting the local medics in the village Shapohar, decided to take him to a bigger hospital.

However, in a shocking case of apathy, they were not provided with an ambulance, and had to carry the child in their arms from one hospital to another.

The 3-year-old lost his life in the process and the heart shattering video of his mother carrying the body, as she walks on vacant roads, is now being shared on social media.

This is the reality of #NewIndia. The video of woman carrying her dead child in #Bihar is heartbreaking. The mother carrying the dead body of her child in Bihar to several hospitals who refused to admit them is a testimony to the poor healthcare in India. She was denied (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Kqu1Q1Ju7A — Kushal Roy (@itskushalroy) April 11, 2020

A report from NDTV, quoted child's father Girej Kumar as saying:

The doctors at Sadar Hospital in Jehanabad referred us to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) but did not arrange an ambulance for us. It was because of this negligence that we lost our child. We did not get proper means of transport when it was a matter of life and death because of the lockdown.

Just saw a video from Bihar of a woman carrying the corpse of her 3 year old child. Unimaginably painful.

Parents say they were denied ambulance.

This is Beyond shameful @NitishKumar.

The state of the poor in this country is precious. — Purvika Bhambhani T (@purvikaaaa) April 11, 2020

Really sorry for her loss may Allah give her patience to bear this irreparable loss. 😭 — Sikander Asif 🇵🇰 (@SikanderAsif11) April 11, 2020

Very sad indeed!!! — Arif D. Baloch (@arifdomki) April 11, 2020

Very tragic, very very sad. Are we really a modern, developed society where something like this is allowed to happen?



Little baby, I am so sorry, the grownups have let you down. We failed you. I am sorry. #RIP — Just Human (@Shikoh567) April 11, 2020

Following this, a few doctors from the state-run hospital in Jehanabad were given a show-cause notice, while a manager was suspended.