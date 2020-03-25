The global market is seeing a massive drop as Covid-19 continues to disrupt everyday life patterns across the globe. Bloomberg has come up with a Billionaire’s Index to show how much money billionaires have lost so far due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Collectively, the richest people in the world have lost $200.2 billion of their total net worth as of March 16, 2020, according to the Index.

Here is a list of how much money the world’s top 10 billionaires lost in the past few months.

1. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the world’s richest person has lost $9.42 billion of his net worth.

2. Francois Pinault

French businessman, Pinault who is the founder of the luxury brand Kering has lost $12.8 billion of his net worth.

3. Charles Koch

Founder of Koch Industries, Charles Koch, has lost: $12.8 billion of his net worth.

4. Sheldon Adelson

CEO and Chairman of the gambling company, Las Vegas Sands, Adelson has lost $13.4 billion of his net worth.

5. Carlos Slim

Mexico’s richest man, Carlon Slim’s company America Movil is Latin America’s biggest mobile telecom companies. Slim has lost $15 billion of his net worth.

6. Bill Gates

The co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates one of the richest man in the world, has lost $17.8 billion of his net worth.

7. Warren Buffett

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, has lost $18.8 billion of his net worth.

8. Mukesh Ambani

India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries has lost nearly half of his net worth, $20.2 billion in the past few days.

9. Mark Zuckerberg

Founder and Chairman of the social media network, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has lost: $22.1 billion of his net worth.

10. Amancio Ortega

Founder of the fast-fashion chain, Zara, Amancio Ortego has lost $26.7 billion of his net worth.

11. Bernard Arnault

French billionaire and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury goods company, has lost $40.6 billion of his net worth.

Coronavirus pandemic is going to come in hard for every business in the world and with these figures, it is clear that the chain of events has already started.