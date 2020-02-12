The Delhi elections are over and AAP is ready to form the government for the third time in a row. However, to everyone's surprise, Delhi's biryani is once again making headlines with a spike in sales.

According to The Economic Times, after Arvind Kejriwal swept the Delhi elections, social media platforms have been filled with posts where people are celebrating Aam Aadmi Party's win with biryani.

But why are such posts going viral on social media? Well, the new biryani trend is in response to the comments of some senior BJP leaders who said that AAP was serving biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Reymond Andrews, cofounder at Biryani Blues said,

We have seen a higher uptake on our orders today, which looks to increase through the evening. Biryani is a cuisine which is celebratory by nature, be it a birthday, an anniversary or friends celebrating.

There are a lot of restaurants that have come up with promotional offers on biryani. Vishal Jindal, co-founder of biryani and kebab chain Biryani by Kilo said that the chain is giving away 25% off.