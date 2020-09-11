With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus infections crossed the 45 lakh mark.

But, according to Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Corona is over.

He made this claim during his address to supporters at a rally in Hooghly on Wednesday, 9th September.

#Corona চলে গেছে!



দিদিমণি শুধু শুধু ঢং করছেন, lockdown করছেন যাতে BJP মিটিং মিছিল না করতে পারে!



Corona is Gone! Didi is uselessly imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies: Dilip Ghosh

Corona has gone. Didimoni (Mamata Banerjee) is acting and imposing lockdown so that BJP can't organise meetings and rallies in the state. No one can stop us: Dilip Ghosh, BJP President, West Bengal at a public rally in Dhaniakhali (9/9/2020)

At a time when India is reporting over 90K cases every day, netizens called out the politician for his statement.

Highest Number of Cases in a single day

Highest Number Of Deaths in a single day



Highest Number of Cases in a single day

Highest Number Of Deaths in a single day

But... CORONA HAS GONE

Okay Corona has gone says @DilipGhoshBJP.



Now no need to wear mask i guess🤔🤔

India has 96k cases and can overtake usa to be most affected cases and he says there is no cases of corona dumb man

I think it's been misrepresented. He wanted to say corona has gone out of control of the govt... No one can stop it

The district in which Ghosh was addressing the public rally has the fifth-highest number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal. Large crowd also gathered at his rally flouting all social distancing norms and safety precautions.

These kind of irresponsible statements coming from leaders can have negative impact on people.