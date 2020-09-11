With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus infections crossed the 45 lakh mark.

But, according to Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Corona is over.

Source: ANI

He made this claim during his address to supporters at a rally in Hooghly on Wednesday, 9th September.

At a time when India is reporting over 90K cases every day, netizens called out the politician for his statement.

Source: India Today

The district in which Ghosh was addressing the public rally has the fifth-highest number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal. Large crowd also gathered at his rally flouting all social distancing norms and safety precautions.

These kind of irresponsible statements coming from leaders can have negative impact on people.