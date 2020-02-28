BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had given provocative slogans just hours before Delhi burnt with communal violence, took out a peace march at Jantar Mantar yesterday. 

Kapil Mishra BJP
Source: India Today

Times Now reporter Parvina Purkayastha, who was also covering the march tried reaching out to Mishra and asked him about his 'ultimatum' speech. When Purkayastha asked him about the violence in northeast Delhi, 'his supporters and women army' started encircling him, so that he doesn't have to answer her. 

Kapil Mishra peace rally
Source: ANI

But as the scribe continued with her questions, one of the women supporters started pulling her clothes and mic despite the former repeatedly asking her not to do so. 

A few moments later she started getting really aggressive, started kicking the scribe, pulling her hair and injuring her. 

Kapil mishra supporter assaults journalist
Source: Twitter

Parvina Purkayastha spoke in details about the ordeal through her Twitter account. You can read it here. 

You can also watch the video of Kapil Mishra's followers heckling and harrassing the journalist.

So much for the peace march!