BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had given provocative slogans just hours before Delhi burnt with communal violence, took out a peace march at Jantar Mantar yesterday.

Times Now reporter Parvina Purkayastha, who was also covering the march tried reaching out to Mishra and asked him about his 'ultimatum' speech. When Purkayastha asked him about the violence in northeast Delhi, 'his supporters and women army' started encircling him, so that he doesn't have to answer her.

But as the scribe continued with her questions, one of the women supporters started pulling her clothes and mic despite the former repeatedly asking her not to do so.

A few moments later she started getting really aggressive, started kicking the scribe, pulling her hair and injuring her.

Parvina Purkayastha spoke in details about the ordeal through her Twitter account. You can read it here.

While I was covering a peace March today in Jantar Mantar, BJP representative Kapil Mishra too reach the spot and I did my job of asking him questions on his 'ultimatum' speech. As I asked him questions on Delhi violence his supporters and women army started encircling him — Parvina Purkayastha (@Parv05) February 27, 2020

You can also watch the video of Kapil Mishra's followers heckling and harrassing the journalist.

So much for the peace march!