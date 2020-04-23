A BJP leader, among 20 others, were booked for organising a cricket match in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

The match was played in Panapur village in Tikaitnagar area of Barabanki and the police got the information about the same through some sources.

Speaking to India Today, Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi elaborated on the issue:

A cricket match was organised in vioaltion of lockdown rules by gathering over 20 people. After our control room received the information, the police reached the village and stopped the cricket match

Following the investigation, FIR under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease) and 188 (disobeying regulation) of the Epidemic Act was lodged against the local BJP leader and a few others.

Currently, Barabanki is Covid free with no active cases but this doesn't mean that people should find it normal to gather, especially for something as trivial as this.