Stirring up a new controversy around the already-debated citizenship bill, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said that he suspected daily wage workers at his house because they were eating poha all the time. 

Kailash Vijayvargiya lives in Indore.

Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP Leader
Source: Hindustan Times

The minister's statement went viral after PTI put out a tweet quoting him.

Vijayvargiya had also apparently said:

I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people.

After hearing his statement, people started pointing out the absurdity of it on Twitter and here are some of the reactions.

On that note, I had poha for breakfast today. it was very tasty.