Stirring up a new controversy around the already-debated citizenship bill, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said that he suspected daily wage workers at his house because they were eating poha all the time.

Kailash Vijayvargiya lives in Indore.

The minister's statement went viral after PTI put out a tweet quoting him.



BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says some of the labourers carrying out construction work at his house recently were likely to be Bangladeshis as they had "strange" eating habits and were consuming only 'poha' (flattened rice) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2020

Vijayvargiya had also apparently said:

I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people.

After hearing his statement, people started pointing out the absurdity of it on Twitter and here are some of the reactions.

Now Poha is also anti national😂 — Krishna (@Krishna92768756) January 23, 2020

What makes it worse is that his house is in Indore. It's natural that labourers are eating Poha. — Aaditya (@AadityaPhadnis) January 23, 2020

Maharashtrians be like pic.twitter.com/iYcdnlPHE1 — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) January 23, 2020

Consuming poha, that's Indori to the core 😂 — Veer Sorrykar 🙏 (@sorry_kar) January 23, 2020

In Maharashtra we have poha every alternate day.

Not just for breakfast but sometimes evening snack and chiwda which lasts.



Is this some joke?#FridayThoughts — Kshitish Jeurkar (@Kshitwitt) January 24, 2020

I eat poha every other day, it's cheap and tasty... I'm a bangladeshi now... 😭😭😭😭😭 — Avatar_Aang (@the_aang1) January 24, 2020

You should have paid them well sir! May be they could afford only poha?🤭 — Ved Nayak ವೇದ್ ನಾಯಕ್ وید نایک (@catcheronthesly) January 24, 2020

On that note, I had poha for breakfast today. it was very tasty.