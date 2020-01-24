Stirring up a new controversy around the already-debated citizenship bill, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said that he suspected daily wage workers at his house because they were eating poha all the time.
Kailash Vijayvargiya lives in Indore.
The minister's statement went viral after PTI put out a tweet quoting him.
Vijayvargiya had also apparently said:
I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people.
After hearing his statement, people started pointing out the absurdity of it on Twitter and here are some of the reactions.
Now Poha is also anti national😂— Krishna (@Krishna92768756) January 23, 2020
What makes it worse is that his house is in Indore. It's natural that labourers are eating Poha.— Aaditya (@AadityaPhadnis) January 23, 2020
Maharashtrians be like pic.twitter.com/iYcdnlPHE1— Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) January 23, 2020
In Maharashtra we have poha every alternate day.— Kshitish Jeurkar (@Kshitwitt) January 24, 2020
Not just for breakfast but sometimes evening snack and chiwda which lasts.
Is this some joke?#FridayThoughts
You should have paid them well sir! May be they could afford only poha?🤭— Ved Nayak ವೇದ್ ನಾಯಕ್ وید نایک (@catcheronthesly) January 24, 2020