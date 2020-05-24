One of the most common tropes in a movie is when a man tries to comically escape a woman's house because her husband is coming home early. But that kind of thing only happens on film, right? Apparently not.

According to Hindustan Times, a BJP leader who was visiting a woman in Chandigarh tried to exit the house via the balcony in order to avoid a man who was coming to the house. He fractured his foot in the process.

Chanderprakash Kathuria, a BJP functionary from Sector 13, Karnal, is a former chairman of Sugarfed. He fell off the second floor of an apartment building in Sector 63.

He tried escaping using a cloth, but lost his grip and fell. Kathuria, who is in his 50s, claims he was visiting the woman for some 'official work', and did't want to meet the man who was coming to the house.

He was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for treatment. And yes, this story is shady AF.

Should've used a stronger rope!