Every once in a while, it is wise to think how something will look if photographed. That may sound lame, but if Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, had done the same, he could have dodged this.

Source: Twitter/Adesh Gupta

You may not be able to guess but here, he is distributing 'relief material' for the covid warriors in Delhi. Doritos!

Of course, that doesn't top the list of the most logical things to do in times of crisis but I think we are past making logical arguments. Hence, focus has to be shifted to photos.

All jokes aside, the covid warriors are risking their lives to save those of others and they definitely deserve more thoughtfulness and support from the leaders.

A child could have told this is not a good idea. 

