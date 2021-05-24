Every once in a while, it is wise to think how something will look if photographed. That may sound lame, but if Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, had done the same, he could have dodged this.

You may not be able to guess but here, he is distributing 'relief material' for the covid warriors in Delhi. Doritos!

Of course, that doesn't top the list of the most logical things to do in times of crisis but I think we are past making logical arguments. Hence, the focus has to be shifted to photos, since they seem to be the priority.

Seriously, Doritos and Kurkure for the needy? The only group needy of these are the alcoholics. https://t.co/hiHckQzaR4 — Ajunney (@ajunney) May 24, 2021

'Doritos as COVID aid' is the stage of mismanagement we're at https://t.co/hlwMd3WJxE — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) May 23, 2021

It is not a parody account. https://t.co/WR4eMpAIp9 — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) May 23, 2021

Let them eat Doritos ~ G Kishan Reddy (May 2021) pic.twitter.com/2KZHAerGtU — ਗਿਰੀਸ਼ | Girish (@GirishNaught) May 23, 2021

BJP leader distributing Doritos & Kurkure as pandemic relief.



"Kon he ye log kaha se aate he"



That man on the right is Kishan Reddy our MoS for Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/hxyS6g2LPi — S J Shaikh (@ShahnawazJShai1) May 23, 2021

BJP MOS Kishan Reddy distributing Doritos and Kurkure as Pandemic release. They hv crores of rupees to buy MLAs n MP to remain in power bt for poor they hv only HATE to offer 🤮 pic.twitter.com/Yr6ng7cMML — Amryn #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@amryn_quraishi) May 23, 2021

If it came from

PMCares



Then it should be named



Chor itos — Inspector Clousee u (@sofasach) May 22, 2021

All jokes aside, the covid warriors are risking their lives to save those of others and they definitely deserve more thoughtfulness and support from the leaders.



A child could have told this is not a good idea.