Every once in a while, it is wise to think how something will look if photographed. That may sound lame, but if Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, had done the same, he could have dodged this.
You may not be able to guess but here, he is distributing 'relief material' for the covid warriors in Delhi. Doritos!
आज गृह राज्य मंत्री @kishanreddybjp जी द्वारा @BJP4Delhi को खाद्य सामग्री दी गई।— Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) May 22, 2021
यह सामग्री #SevaHiSangathan के अंतर्गत दिल्ली भर में भाजपा द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कैंप में जरूरतमंदों के साथ-साथ दिल्ली की सेवा में कार्यरत निगम कर्मचारियों व पुलिस कर्मियों के बीच वितरित की जाएँगी। pic.twitter.com/0U1R11aXgP
Of course, that doesn't top the list of the most logical things to do in times of crisis but I think we are past making logical arguments. Hence, the focus has to be shifted to photos, since they seem to be the priority.
Seriously, Doritos and Kurkure for the needy? The only group needy of these are the alcoholics. https://t.co/hiHckQzaR4— Ajunney (@ajunney) May 24, 2021
😂😂😂 no words 😶🥱😷 @KTRTRS @asadowaisi @RahulGandhi https://t.co/HTi4U0V8lW— mohammed.saleem (@saleembro42) May 23, 2021
And now gaumutra be like.. https://t.co/rhsct62ndO pic.twitter.com/1cIjxceSGA— 𝐙𝐀𝐂𝐊ᵀᴴᴱ ᴮᵁᴸᴸ (@Zackrhea) May 23, 2021
'Doritos as COVID aid' is the stage of mismanagement we're at https://t.co/hlwMd3WJxE— Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) May 23, 2021
Let them eat Doritos ~ G Kishan Reddy (May 2021) pic.twitter.com/2KZHAerGtU— ਗਿਰੀਸ਼ | Girish (@GirishNaught) May 23, 2021
BJP leader distributing Doritos & Kurkure as pandemic relief.— S J Shaikh (@ShahnawazJShai1) May 23, 2021
"Kon he ye log kaha se aate he"
That man on the right is Kishan Reddy our MoS for Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/hxyS6g2LPi
All jokes aside, the covid warriors are risking their lives to save those of others and they definitely deserve more thoughtfulness and support from the leaders.
A child could have told this is not a good idea.
If it came from— Inspector Clousee u (@sofasach) May 22, 2021
PMCares
Then it should be named
Chor itos
