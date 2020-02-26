In the wake of recent clashes and violence in North East Delhi, a video of Abhay Verma, BJP MLA from Laxmi Nagar, chanting 'goli maaro saalo ko' has surfaced on the Internet.

The video that was tweeted by AAP MP from Rajya Sabha shows him chanting provocative slogans like 'police ke hatyaaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko' and 'jo Hindu hit ki baat karega, wohi is desh mein raj karega' with his supporters in a rally.

While we could not verify the authenticity of the video, a shopkeeper from the locality told HT:

It was around 7PM when I saw him coming from the Mangal Bazar side and going towards Vikas Marg. They were all sloganeering and some were also carrying sticks. The shop owners got so scared that some who had reopened their shops in the evening after rumours of riots in Laxmi Nagar in the afternoon, downed their shutters again and fled.

When contacted by media, Verma told Hindustan Times, that he had gone to the market to defuse tensions and did not shout such slogans.