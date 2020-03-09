102-year-old, centenarian freedom fighter, H S Doreswamy was called a 'fake freedom fighter' and a 'Pakistani agent' by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal last month.

Yatnal was addressing a press conference meeting on 'Save the Constitution' when he made these controversial statements on 25th February.

The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Monday following an uproar after this matter was raised by Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Doreswamy, who has been actively protesting against CAA, was questioned by BJP MLA seeking proof of his involvement in the Independence movement which ultimately led to a political storm.

And, with regards to the controversial statements made by Yatnal, Doreswamy said he was quite 'surprised' as he has been in the public life for more than 60 years. He further added

I had differences in ideology but had friends in the BJP and RSS too. I never expected that the BJP as a whole would attack me like this.

While reading out his life summary, the centenarian freedom fighter, who has been accused of being 'anti-national,' also said he is ready show his papers if needed. In an interview with the Indian Express, he said:

I have been writing my CV. You can read it and tell me if there is anything anti-national in it.

For those who don't know, H S Doreswamy, who has been writing CVs for a living, participated in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement during his early days. Recently, he was also part of a campaign to revive lakes in Bengaluru.

While several BJP leaders came out in support of Yatnal's controversial remarks, Congress produced a document from 1971 as proof that as a 25-year-old unmarried man, Doreswamy had been imprisoned on 18th December 1942 and was released on 8th December 1943.

In an interview with NDTV, Karnataka Congress President, Eshwar Khandre who demanded action against BJP MLA Yatnal's remarks, said:

He has called Shri HS Doreswamy a Pakistani agent, which is anti-national. We have demanded that the government book a case against him, expel him and uphold the honour and dignity of the House.”

Historian Ramachandra Guha, who also came out in support of Doreswamy, called the campaign against him 'shocking and scandalous.' He further added

He is a man of great decency and honesty, he has been a part of several social and ecological movements, has spoken up for farmers and the landless. He has criticised Congress governments for their shady land deals. But what shocks me the most is the silence of Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa, who knows what kind of a person he is.

Doreswamy agrees that he is critical of Modi's government however, he is not afraid of voicing his opinion as 'there are rules and regulations in the Constitution to defend us.'