Considering the present situation in India, the central government has issued directives stating that spitting in public spaces will be considered a punishable offence.

It seems that BJP MLA from Rajkot, Arvind Raiyani, didn't care much about these rules. Recently, a video of him spitting in a government-run community kitchen went viral on social media.

Height of Negligence | BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani seen spitting in kitchen where food is being prepared for needy people , #Rajkot@BJP4Gujarat pic.twitter.com/k8BmnqeZJc — tv9gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 1, 2020

His act led to an outrage on social media, where people slammed him for spitting at a place where food is cooked for the poor and needy.

#DISGUSTING 😠

BJP MLA spits in government-run kitchen for poor in Rajkot - Ahmedabad Mirror https://t.co/T5iOWblAkM — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) May 2, 2020

@narendramodi



Ahmedabad Mirror: BJP MLA spits in government-run kitchen for poor in Rajkot.https://t.co/P3Ugj2SulP

Wow... Double Standard. Others r booked for attempted murder, your guy is fined for 500 rs. At the very least he should b banned from politics for life — Ravi S (@himymgot88) May 3, 2020

BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani spitting in kitchen where food is being prepared for needy. #BJP @INCIndia @INCGujarat https://t.co/900ziJtI5w — Abdul Wazid (@WazidRocks) May 2, 2020

Height of Negligence | BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani seen spitting in kitchen where food is being prepared for needy people , #Rajkot@BJP4Gujarat pic.twitter.com/cG5uerhz3u — Hasan Khan (@HasanKh47597166) May 2, 2020

Speaking to ANI, the MLA said:

I spat in my property and not in government premises or road. However, I accept my mistake and I have paid Rs 500 as fine.

After getting rebuked for his act, Raiyani issued an apology and released a picture of the receipt where he paid a fine of Rs. 500 for spitting in a public space.