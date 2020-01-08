When another human life is at risk, the least we can do is to not create more problems for them but, that does not seem to be the case for BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

During a rally yesterday in Bengal a road was blocked by BJP supporters but when an ambulance tried to pass through that area, none of the supporters made way for it to go, which was really shocking and insensitive to say the least.

A viral video shows that the BJP supporters did not budge an inch to make way for the ambulance that was naturally waiting for the crowd to move.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh blocked road while rallying on CAA and forced #Ambulance to take another route. This is the real face of BJP. They dont care about Human lives. pic.twitter.com/RV1IYWjf6a — Gokhu (@Gokhu_m) January 7, 2020

That's not all. MP Dilip Ghosh himself noticed the ambulance but, instead of asking the supporters to make way, he asked the ambulance driver to take another route.

According to Times Now this is what MP Dilip Ghosh had to say:

Why is an ambulance on the road where I am holding a rally on? Take a different road.

Even Twitterati was shocked and outraged to see the MP's and the supporters ignorance.

Meanwhile, some people are also comparing this video to another video from Bengaluru, where thousands protesting against CAA and NRC, made way for an ambulance peacefully.

#Bengaluru

They were in lakhs . Not even an inch to move. That's when ambulance stuck, within few seconds protesters made way for ambulance outside Khuddus Saheb Eidgah

Video: Yasir @NewIndianXpress@XpressBengaluru@Sowmyareddyr pic.twitter.com/Z3qV8MFR6V — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) December 23, 2019

After watching this video, people were quite impressed to see the protesters swift reaction.

There is no denying that political campaigns are important but is it really worth risking a human life over it?

