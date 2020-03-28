At this point in our democracy, it is actually not shocking when a politician, or a person of privilege for that matter, says something inherently insensitive. But everytime they do, you just have to ask yourself- 'what on Earth were they thinking?'

Case in point, BJP MP Balbir Punj, who said this about migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometres back home after the lockdown.

Why migrants leaving Delhi ? For want of money or food ? NO. Just irresponsible. There is no money/ jobs waiting for them back home. It’s to utilise their forced ‘chutti’ to catch up with their families or errands back home. Gravity of situation hasn’t dawned on them.@Si_lv_er — Balbir Punj (@balbirpunj) March 27, 2020

However, everybody else on Twitter took no time in taking him down.

Two time BJP MP..



I am sure he bought or was rewarded Rajya Sabha seat.



He just can't be elected democratically. — शेख़ Xandoomal تھومس (@xandoomal) March 27, 2020

Comment above, is from a man, who has replaced the matter in his skull, put in by God.



He has used holy cowdung as a replacement, so his thinking does not appear to be of a normal human being.



May God help him

🇮🇳🕉️☪️✝️ — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) March 28, 2020

They are walking back home ,bcz people in those villages there are not as selfish as in these cities .



Bcz they have no confidence that govt is going to feed them



if it's death by starvation people want to be around there loved one



That's what they said — aamir (@Inquilabo) March 27, 2020

Ye kab delete kar rahe ho sir? Apne 2 delete-expert friends se poochh lo ek baar kitne ghante mein delete karni hoti hain aisi baatein. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 28, 2020

Oh yes ..they are walking 400 kms to reach their villages ..just to enjoy their chuttis!



Have you ever enjoyed so much..?

You must be missing so much in your life then — mahua dey (@mahuadey20) March 28, 2020

There are some amongst them who haven't eaten for 3/4 days. They don't even know the meaning of errands or chutti because they work every single day to earn & feed their families back home. It's you who's stooped lowest of lows in irresponsibility tweeting this. Get well soon. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 28, 2020

Empathy & compassion for others has always been missing among the sanghis.



Your tweet is just a confirmation of the same. Sensitivity committed suicide. — Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitOne) March 28, 2020

Lock yourself in a room and never come out. #Moronavirus is not curable. — Chanandler Bong (@thedevilishere9) March 28, 2020

Delete your account and isolate yourself forever. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) March 27, 2020

Isko chutti nahi khtehttps://t.co/bLu6BWvhIU — rakhi (@Rakhi_2011) March 28, 2020

Oh, only if the Romans could see what a mockery we have made out of democracy!