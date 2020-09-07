From political propaganda to gaining TRP, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has turned into an opportunity for everyone.

With Bihar headed for state assembly elections next month, the BJP recently launched a campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

View this post on Instagram

Just going to leave this here

A post shared by Andh-Bhakt (@unbhakt) on

According to a report by The Print, BJP’s cultural cell has printed about 30,000 posters and stickers, and 30,000 masks, all with the message, “Na bhoole hain, na bhoolne denge”, and a photo of Sushant.

The release of the poster close to the elections has got Twitter talking about it.

BJP has however claimed that the posters have nothing to do with the upcoming elections and the party has been campaigning for Sushant since 16th of June.

Talking to The Print, Varun Singh, the convener of BJP’s cultural cell, said:

He was the son of Bihar and deserves justice. I was the first to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for a fair inquiry. We are conducting various programmes to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Source: Gulf News

At a time when the actor's death is being investigated by CBI, these posters are being called out for having an undercurrent of political propaganda.