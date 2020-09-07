From political propaganda to gaining TRP, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has turned into an opportunity for everyone.

With Bihar headed for state assembly elections next month, the BJP recently launched a campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a report by The Print, BJP’s cultural cell has printed about 30,000 posters and stickers, and 30,000 masks, all with the message, “Na bhoole hain, na bhoolne denge”, and a photo of Sushant.

Never forget that everything is political propoganda. pic.twitter.com/w5CSW4uWdn — S🔪 (@boobradleyblog) September 6, 2020

The release of the poster close to the elections has got Twitter talking about it.

Everything is political propaganda. You ever thought:

How come no one is talking about MH Corona cases,

Farmers suicide in MH,

Flood Situation,

Drug Cartel,

Palghar Lynching.



This case should be solved. https://t.co/7n8SJ95yJr — Peaky Blinders (@thewhitegloves) September 7, 2020

Well, who would've thought there was an ulterior motive https://t.co/uiXICt6Ifk — Jeanelle Rodrigues (@Jeannie085) September 6, 2020

Unfortunately cannot disagree. This is poor, atrocious and downright inhumane — Vivek Vijayakumar (@VivekafcVivek) September 6, 2020

This is a new low! https://t.co/H5wvFAv9zt — GulCzar (@muziikman) September 6, 2020

Don’t understand why this has to politicized! https://t.co/vcxTsGEytJ — Mr. Worldwild, Dalee (@Fit_BuII) September 6, 2020

BJP has however claimed that the posters have nothing to do with the upcoming elections and the party has been campaigning for Sushant since 16th of June.

Talking to The Print, Varun Singh, the convener of BJP’s cultural cell, said:

He was the son of Bihar and deserves justice. I was the first to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for a fair inquiry. We are conducting various programmes to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

At a time when the actor's death is being investigated by CBI, these posters are being called out for having an undercurrent of political propaganda.