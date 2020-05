BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

As per reports, he has been hospitalised at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Patra is one of the most visible faces of BJP on news channels and is also quite active on social media.

A surgeon by profession, Patra assumed office as the spokesperson of BJP in 2014.

Further details about his health are awaited.