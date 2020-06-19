With the rising tensions between India and China, the anti-China sentiment in this country has become palpable. This has given rise to a lot of nonsensical rhetoric, as well as some extremely strange situations.

A video on Twitter shows BJP workers in West Bengal's Asansol rallying to burn an effigy of Kim Jong Un, as they confused him with China President Xi Jinping.

The men wore BJP masks and took to the streets, shouting slogans encouraging people to boycott China. When asked, one of them confidently says that they plan to burn North Korean Premier Kim Jong's effigy.

This whole incident led to a lot of ridicule online, with many bewildered at how such a massive goof-up could even occur.

"China ka jo 'pardhanmantri' hai Kim Jong, uska hum putla jalayenge."



Translation: We will burn effigy of China's PM Kim Jong.



Video courtesy @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/vHVwh0uVuS — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) June 18, 2020

Kim Jon isay chodega nahi dekh lena. 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ — 𝓓𝓮𝓮𝓹𝓪𝓴 𝓢𝓱𝓾𝓴𝓵𝓪 دیپک شکلا🍋🌶️ (@Deep4IND) June 18, 2020

Can’t stop laughing, it’s our mistake if we can’t stop laugh. They are not going to change , many more blunders to come! — Abdulla ks (@abdullaks) June 18, 2020

Did he just say king jong is the prime minister of China??? — Schlau Katze | ಜಾಣ ಬೆಕ್ಕು (@Die5chlauKatz3) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un to Bhakt brigade: This guy is Modiji, right? pic.twitter.com/B6XRdl6zD6 — Older Wiser and now आत्मा-निर्भर (@thathappydad) June 18, 2020

Dear @NetflixIndia



😡😡😡Remove 'Made In China' movie from your platform else i will gonna burn Kim Jong's Statue too!!! — Republic Of Fekoslovakia (@Fekoslovakian) June 18, 2020

According to BJP, China's 'Prime Minister' is Kim Jong.



So North Korea has annexed China or what? https://t.co/nHUHUGKlsq — Sangram Satpathy (@sangramsatpath9) June 18, 2020

Hahaha these goons are funny hahahh — KaytraAo (@kaytraao) June 18, 2020

Result of WhatsApp University. — Rashmi (@rasnandish) June 18, 2020

When stupidity and racism combine... 🙄https://t.co/V9E3H0RNa8 — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) June 19, 2020

Ladakh clash: BJP workers mistakenly burn Kim Jong Un's effigy in protest

(Usko pata chalega to 😂😂😂) pic.twitter.com/sJiBeJTmkN — Amaresh Kulu Mishra (@MishraKulu) June 19, 2020

BJP workers burn an effigy of North Korean's Kim Jong to teach China a lesson..



Kim Jong :- pic.twitter.com/25F2HjeaN6 — Troll Bollywood™ (@iamTrollBolly) June 18, 2020

The violence at the border has given rise to a spate of incidents that are regressive and completely pointless. But at least they make for entertaining news.