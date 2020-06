With the rising tensions between India and China, the anti-China sentiment in this country has become palpable. This has given rise to a lot of nonsensical rhetoric, as well as some extremely strange situations.

A video on Twitter shows BJP workers in West Bengal's Asansol rallying to burn an effigy of Kim Jong Un, as they confused him withChina President Xi Jinping.

The men wore BJP masks and took to the streets, shouting slogans encouraging people to boycott China. When asked, one of them confidently says that they plan to burn North Korean Premier Kim Jong's effigy.

pic.twitter.com/OlpjHDj1ej Lavanya Ballal | 鉦耜移鉦菽產鈳鉦 鉦眇眷鈳鉦耜移鉦喪 (@LavanyaBallal) June 18, 2020

This whole incident led to a lot of ridicule online, with many bewildered at how such a massive goof-up could even occur.

Translation: We will burn effigy of China's PM Kim Jong.



Video courtesy @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/vHVwh0uVuS Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) June 18, 2020

Kim Jon isay chodega nahi dekh lena. 仄領儭 氣氣屢返 h梗樹湘蛤 堹椈琠 奡琠塈塚 (@Deep4IND) June 18, 2020

Cant stop laughing, its our mistake if we cant stop laugh. They are not going to change , many more blunders to come! Abdulla ks (@abdullaks) June 18, 2020

Did he just say king jong is the prime minister of China??? Schlau Katze | 鉦鉦擒產 鉦眇鉦鈳鉦鈳 (@Die5chlauKatz3) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un to Bhakt brigade: This guy is Modiji, right? pic.twitter.com/B6XRdl6zD6 Older Wiser and now 鄐鄐戈鄐桌冗-鄐兒凶鄐啤鄐冢什 (@thathappydad) June 18, 2020

Dear @NetflixIndia



♀♀﹕emove 'Made In China' movie from your platform else i will gonna burn Kim Jong's Statue too!!! Republic Of Fekoslovakia (@Fekoslovakian) June 18, 2020

According to BJP, China's 'Prime Minister' is Kim Jong.



So North Korea has annexed China or what? https://t.co/nHUHUGKlsq Sangram Satpathy (@sangramsatpath9) June 18, 2020

Hahaha these goons are funny hahahh KaytraAo (@kaytraao) June 18, 2020

Result of WhatsApp University. Rashmi (@rasnandish) June 18, 2020

When stupidity and racism combine... https://t.co/V9E3H0RNa8 Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) June 19, 2020

(Usko pata chalega to ) pic.twitter.com/sJiBeJTmkN Amaresh Kulu Mishra (@MishraKulu) June 19, 2020

BJP workers burn an effigy of North Korean's Kim Jong to teach China a lesson..



Kim Jong :- pic.twitter.com/25F2HjeaN6 Troll Bollywood (@iamTrollBolly) June 18, 2020

The violence at the border has given rise to a spate of incidents that are regressive and completely pointless. But at least they make for entertaining news.