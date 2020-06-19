With the rising tensions between India and China, the anti-China sentiment in this country has become palpable. This has given rise to a lot of nonsensical rhetoric, as well as some extremely strange situations.
A video on Twitter shows BJP workers in West Bengal's Asansol rallying to burn an effigy of Kim Jong Un, as they confused him with China President Xi Jinping.
The men wore BJP masks and took to the streets, shouting slogans encouraging people to boycott China. When asked, one of them confidently says that they plan to burn North Korean Premier Kim Jong's effigy.
This whole incident led to a lot of ridicule online, with many bewildered at how such a massive goof-up could even occur.
"China ka jo 'pardhanmantri' hai Kim Jong, uska hum putla jalayenge."— Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) June 18, 2020
Translation: We will burn effigy of China's PM Kim Jong.
The violence at the border has given rise to a spate of incidents that are regressive and completely pointless. But at least they make for entertaining news.