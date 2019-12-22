BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur recently lodged a complaint with SpiceJet for apparently disallowing her from using the seat she had booked on a Delhi-Bhopal flight

According to NDTV, she filed the complaint with the director of the the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal after arriving by flight SG 2489.

Thakur was allegedly so upset with the 1 hour 30 minute flight that she did not get off the plane for a while after it landed. She also told reporters,

The airline staff does not behave properly with passengers. They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him.

Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that he had got a complaint from Thakur. He claims they will look into it soon.