A black panther has apparently been spotted at a wildlife sanctuary in Goa, for the first time in years.

Caught on camera in the Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa, the sight of the rare animal has left everyone amazed, including forest officials.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant shared the picture on Twitter.

A great glimpse of Goa's rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/p7IVuHDLP1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 6, 2020

The only black panther most of us have known since childhood is Bagheera from The Jungle Book.

Netizens were also reminded of Bagheera seeing the picture of this elusive animal.

All the more reason to not restart mining.



Goa is blessed with rich biodiversity, let’s try and preserve this for future generations ! — Ashley Fernandes (@ashleymalar) May 7, 2020

Welcome to Goa Bagira — Amar Deshmukh (@legendsachinfan) May 6, 2020

Great sight! — Shantesh (@TheShantesh) May 6, 2020

Another #Bagheera chilling in Goa. A Black #Panther camera trapped at Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. So not only beaches this place has beautiful nature also. Courtesy Goa FD. pic.twitter.com/auir6f8Q10 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 7, 2020

Whoa😲😲look at her black shining velvety fur😍😍😍😍😍 — Milap Patel🇮🇳 (@milap559) May 6, 2020

Black Panther sighting in Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa

Truly magnificent!!!

Jungle book ... pic.twitter.com/AffwEjdBtI — Kunal (@kunalone) May 7, 2020

Wow!! The black panther was spotted at Netravali wildlife sanctuary. Received this image on whatsapp. #wildlife #Goa #photography pic.twitter.com/mwi1iq8oRS — Prajyot Mainkar (@prajyotm) May 7, 2020

Great sight! — Shantesh (@TheShantesh) May 6, 2020

All the more reason to not restart mining.



Goa is blessed with rich biodiversity, let’s try and preserve this for future generations ! — Ashley Fernandes (@ashleymalar) May 7, 2020

Although the sanctuary is a known tiger habitat, this is the first time a black panther has been spotted here. Officials are trying to ascertain if the sanctuary has more of these black panthers.