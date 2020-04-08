The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai has now reached the community transmission stage. According to The Quint , he BMC said that the new case emerging from the city are neither contacts of patients nor do they have any travel history.

Of the 34 people who have died so far, 11 had no pre-existing medical ailments, the BMC added. Earlier this morning, 44 new cases have been found in areas under the corporation.

Speaking to reporters, a senior BMC official said:

We are more worried and concerned about the health workers and doctors who have been tested coronavirus positive. In Mumbai, more than 50 people from the medical fraternity are detected as virus-positive. The community spreading has therefore been started as we see a surge in the number of cases from various parts of the city. We are declaring these areas as contaminated cluster and subsequently sealing them.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who visited Dharavi and other slums said:

I have asked to increase the number of ventilators and testing... It will help detect more cases and subsequently take quick measures to prevent outbreak of coronavirus. The situation is under control.

India has so far reported 5,194 cases of the coronavirus, including 149 deaths and 352 recoveries.