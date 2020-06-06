As India slowly starts to open up its places of worship and other non-essential services, there's one place that has been asked to be kept shut by the government- gymnasiums.

In light of this, frustrated gym owners and body-builders marched on the streets of Ludhiana to protest the closing of gyms. They also did push-ups on the streets demanding the government allow gyms to reopen.

#NDTVBeeps | On Thursday, frustrated protesters did push-ups on the streets of Ludhiana, demanding the government allow gyms to reopen. pic.twitter.com/Z3sXAbljMo — NDTV (@ndtv) June 5, 2020

Speaking to NDTV, these gym owners said that they had suffered massive losses during the lockdown and were struggling to pay rent and salaries. They also promised that if the government allowed the to open, they would strictly follow all safety procedure.

However, Twitter wasn't quite convinced.

Protest me to mask sahi se lagaya nahi jaa raha

And they will take "Necessary precautions"



Kholo bhai

Me to inke hi gym me jaauga. — Shreyans Jain (@shreyans_jain10) June 5, 2020

Jitne mote dolle hai usse kayi zada moti budhi hai 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Saurav Vaish™ (@sauravkvaish) June 5, 2020

Nailed it brother. There is no point in opening GYM right now as GYM equipment gets touched by multiple hands and then equipment becomes more vulnerable. — Atif Shakil (@AtifShakil10) June 6, 2020

However, there were also some people who saw merit in their arguments.

Even a well qualified and experienced trainer have limitations on virtual platform moreover opening of religious place is equally stupid idea as the risk of infection is too high there is well same goes for restaurants, malls and other shopping complexes. — Shishir⚖️ 💪🏻 (@ShishirMukher10) June 5, 2020

When they can open temples, why not gyms then #OpenTheGyms — Sahil Prasad🌈 (@laxmi407) June 5, 2020

Sir ji the main is financial stress fitness professionals are not well off like the rest of the population!! And with no aid from the government how do expect us to survive!! — Shishir⚖️ 💪🏻 (@ShishirMukher10) June 5, 2020

The govt. hasn't yet responded to the protests.