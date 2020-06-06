As India slowly starts to open up its places of worship and other non-essential services, there's one place that has been asked to be kept shut by the government- gymnasiums. 

In light of this, frustrated gym owners and body-builders marched on the streets of Ludhiana to protest the closing of gyms. They also did push-ups on the streets demanding the government allow gyms to reopen.

Speaking to NDTV, these gym owners said that they had suffered massive losses during the lockdown and were struggling to pay rent and salaries. They also promised that if the government allowed the to open, they would strictly follow all safety procedure. 

However, Twitter wasn't quite convinced. 

However, there were also some people who saw merit in their arguments. 

The govt. hasn't yet responded to the protests. 