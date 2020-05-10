It turns out there's another 'twist' to 'Bois Locker Room' case that emerged last week. An investigation by the Delhi Police revealed that the screenshot inciting rape that went viral was not actually part of the group chat.

Apparently, a girl was impersonating a boy and taking a 'character test' of her male friend says a report in the Times of India. Speaking with TOI, Delhi Police officials said,

Among the various screenshots shared in multiple social media platforms, is a screenshot of a one-to-one Snapchat conversation, where a person named 'Siddhart' is suggesting a plan of sexual assault of a girl to the other person (receiver).

The statement continues:

The investigation has revealed that alleged Snapchat conversation is in fact between a girl who is sending those texts to a boy by using the fake male profile. In the chat, she is suggesting the plan to sexually assault herself

As this is a developing story, the article will be updated when further information arises.